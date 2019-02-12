An auction with a difference - fancy bidding on an Oompa Loompa or private DJ set?

Andrew last year got diagnosed with COPD and survived an almost fatal bout of sepsis. He's an avid walker and a couple of years ago met Ipswich cancer sufferer Jess who inspired him to do the London to Brighton walk/run challenge. Since then Jess has died (aged 14). He and Simon will be taking on a 100k walk in her honour in May, raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

There are some strange and fabulous lots on offer in Ipswich this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An auction with a difference is taking place in Ipswich this weekend raising money for The Teenage Cancer Trust.

Andrew Marsh and Simon Norfolk have organised the event, to take place at Lady Norfolk and Lord Rust (run by Simon’s wife and her business partner) on Queen Street, on Saturday, March 2 from 7pm.

The auction is part of their fundraising efforts before they undertake an epic 106km walk circumnavigating the Isle of Wight this May in memory of teenager Jess Grant, who sadly died in 2018.

The duo, who share a mutual love of walking, can be spotted treading the streets of Ipswich and beyond as they gear up for their challenge, but will be taking off their walking boots for the auction, with donations having flooded in from local businesses and individuals keen to help.

Prizes range from the unusual, to the priceless, to the just really very nice.

On the wackier side of things you can bid for your very own 6ft 2ins Oompa Loompa to come and do jobs around the house and garden you hate (cleaning the bathroom maybe?), or enjoy a session of hip-hop yoga with five friends courtesy of Twin Yoga.

Artwork has been donated by Hannah Farthing, Benny Browns, Spitalfields Taxidermy and others.

And there are some unique, money-can’t-buy lots, from a private DJ set at a location of your choice, to a scratching and mixing masterclass with Jimmy Green, and even a Henry vacuum cleaner from Monthind Clean, customised by artist Kieron Page.

Of course, you can expect some more conventional things to bid on too: Breakfast for four at The Woolpack, two weekend tickets to FolkEast 2019, two weekend tickets to Maui Waui Festival 2019, cocktail making for two at K Bar, dinner for two at the Freston Boot, a family ticket to Red Rose Chain’s Shakespeare in the Forest, and much more.

Entry is £2 to the auction with all proceeds going to the charity.

Read about Andrew and Simon’s inspiration to walk.