Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

An auction with a difference - fancy bidding on an Oompa Loompa or private DJ set?

PUBLISHED: 11:01 28 February 2019

Andrew last year got diagnosed with COPD and survived an almost fatal bout of sepsis. He's an avid walker and a couple of years ago met Ipswich cancer sufferer Jess who inspired him to do the London to Brighton walk/run challenge. Since then Jess has died (aged 14). He and Simon will be taking on a 100k walk in her honour in May, raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Andrew last year got diagnosed with COPD and survived an almost fatal bout of sepsis. He's an avid walker and a couple of years ago met Ipswich cancer sufferer Jess who inspired him to do the London to Brighton walk/run challenge. Since then Jess has died (aged 14). He and Simon will be taking on a 100k walk in her honour in May, raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

There are some strange and fabulous lots on offer in Ipswich this weekend.

An auction with a difference is taking place in Ipswich this weekend raising money for The Teenage Cancer Trust.

Andrew Marsh and Simon Norfolk have organised the event, to take place at Lady Norfolk and Lord Rust (run by Simon’s wife and her business partner) on Queen Street, on Saturday, March 2 from 7pm.

The auction is part of their fundraising efforts before they undertake an epic 106km walk circumnavigating the Isle of Wight this May in memory of teenager Jess Grant, who sadly died in 2018.

The duo, who share a mutual love of walking, can be spotted treading the streets of Ipswich and beyond as they gear up for their challenge, but will be taking off their walking boots for the auction, with donations having flooded in from local businesses and individuals keen to help.

Prizes range from the unusual, to the priceless, to the just really very nice.

On the wackier side of things you can bid for your very own 6ft 2ins Oompa Loompa to come and do jobs around the house and garden you hate (cleaning the bathroom maybe?), or enjoy a session of hip-hop yoga with five friends courtesy of Twin Yoga.

Artwork has been donated by Hannah Farthing, Benny Browns, Spitalfields Taxidermy and others.

And there are some unique, money-can’t-buy lots, from a private DJ set at a location of your choice, to a scratching and mixing masterclass with Jimmy Green, and even a Henry vacuum cleaner from Monthind Clean, customised by artist Kieron Page.

Of course, you can expect some more conventional things to bid on too: Breakfast for four at The Woolpack, two weekend tickets to FolkEast 2019, two weekend tickets to Maui Waui Festival 2019, cocktail making for two at K Bar, dinner for two at the Freston Boot, a family ticket to Red Rose Chain’s Shakespeare in the Forest, and much more.

Entry is £2 to the auction with all proceeds going to the charity.

Read about Andrew and Simon’s inspiration to walk.

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Most Read

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

WATCH: Take a trip through Ipswich in the 1960s

Lady Lane viewed from Westgate Street in April 1966. The lane saw many of its buildings demolished during the 60s redevelopment. The building on the left was the Feathers public house which closed in 1966. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woodbridge singer stolen by Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK

Connie Lamb on stage with Mollie Hocking on The Voice UK Picture: ITV

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich tops list of urban wildlife hot-spots with over 3,000 species

Mabel the tawny owl in Christchurch Park Picture: Julie Kemp

An auction with a difference - fancy bidding on an Oompa Loompa or private DJ set?

Andrew last year got diagnosed with COPD and survived an almost fatal bout of sepsis. He's an avid walker and a couple of years ago met Ipswich cancer sufferer Jess who inspired him to do the London to Brighton walk/run challenge. Since then Jess has died (aged 14). He and Simon will be taking on a 100k walk in her honour in May, raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

`Businesses want certainty, says Essex business leader

Suki Dulai, chief executive of Surya Foods, Harwich. Picture: COLIN JOLIFFE

Whiplash lies drive up insurance premiums - don’t be tempted

Rachel Moore says we must not be tempted to lie about whiplash - our pockets will only suffer in the long run Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Manton breaks course record at Tarpley 20

Alex Manton, of Springfield Striders, is in the clear on his way to victory in the Tarpley 20-mile event. Picture: HUNTER PHOTOGRAPHY/SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists