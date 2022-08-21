News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

'I feel proud' Charity event raises funds for emergency bleed kits

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM August 21, 2022
Harry Lyne gets hair cut off after growing it for six years to raise money for bleed kits and to rai

Harry Lyne - a stabbing survivor - was raising money for bleed kits. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich stabbing survivor has cut his hair as part of a charity event raising money for bleed control kits for the town and surrounding areas.

Harry Lyne – who almost died after an incident in 2015 – is hoping the cash he has raised will "save lives" in the town.

Speaking shortly after the event at Chantry Library on Sunday, August 21 –  Castle Hill resident Harry said: “It went perfect – it was good.

"I’m not sure how much money we’ve raised just yet, I’ve got to collect some more money and donations.

“Hopefully there will be enough for two kits. One’s probably going to go in Felixstowe.

“It feels weird as I haven’t had my hair this short since I was a kid.

“I feel proud of myself and happy. Hopefully, it brings more awareness." 

The event included a car boot sale and raffle, live music and a DJ. All proceeds were donated to the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation's bleed control kit initiative. 

Harry Lyne gets hair cut off after growing it for six years to raise money for bleed kits and to rai

Harry said goodbye to his hair for a worthy cause. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Harry Lyne gets hair cut off after growing it for six years to raise money for bleed kits and to rai

Harry Lyne gets hair cut off after growing it for six years. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 Strike action begins at Port of Felixstowe
  2. 2 Cyclist injured in town centre crash
  3. 3 Revealed: The cheapest petrol stations in Suffolk as prices start to fall
  1. 4 11 celebrities you might spot in Suffolk
  2. 5 Council to investigate after road sweeper toppled over on roundabout
  3. 6 Wedding venue applies for licence to play late-night live music
  4. 7 Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car
  5. 8 See inside 'delightful' cottage in mid Suffolk up for sale
  6. 9 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  7. 10 Landlord's plea for help to stop family going homeless

The purchase of bleed kits has been led by Paul Stansby and Jamie Hart from the Be Lucky Anti Knife Foundation. So far eight kits have been installed around Ipswich.

These can be found at Dogs Head Street, outside the Handy Corner Shop, at Mr Stansby and Mr Hart's tattoo studio in St Margaret's Street, outside Chantry Library, the Halberd Inn, Jamaica Street restaurant, in Upper Orwell Street, at Mobile Fone Experts in Carr Street, and The Station Hotel. 

The boxes are similar to first aid kits but include trauma dressings, gauze, chest seals and tourniquets to help stop serious bleeding. 

Each one can be accessed by dialling 999 to receive a code to open it.

The event comes after Ipswich has seen a number of knife-related crimes over the last few months.

Paul Stansby organiser and Charity event to raise money for bleed kits and to raise awareness about

Organiser Paul Stansby. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk Police say they are committed to tackling the problem. Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "Any stabbing incident is a very serious issue and is completely unacceptable.

"Let me be crystal clear, this behaviour will not be tolerated and I know the police will do everything in their power to arrest offenders very quickly and take them to court."

Harry Lyne gets hair cut off after growing it for six years to raise money for bleed kits and to rai

The event will help to fund more bleed kits for Ipswich and the surrounding areas - there are already eight dotted around the town. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Aaron and Clayton Mathias show their support at Charity event to raise money for bleed kits and to r

Aaron and Clayton Mathias show their support at charity event. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Charity event to raise money for bleed kits and to raise awareness about knife crime PICTURE: CHARL

The event brought people together to raise awareness and money to stop knife crime. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Charity event to raise money for bleed kits and to raise awareness about knife crime PICTURE: CHARL

Emergency bleed kits which the event was raising money for. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

East Anglian Copdock Motor Cycle Donatioin to the charity event to raise money for bleed kits and to

East Anglian Copdock Motor Cycle Donation to the charity event. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Charity basketball match to raise money for bleed kits and to raise awareness about knife crime PIC

Charity basketball match to raise money for bleed kits and to raise awareness about knife crime. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

harry Lyne with his mum and sister gets hair cut off after growing it for six years to raise money f

Harry Lyne with his mum and sister. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A wheel fell off an ambulance on the A14 Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich

A14 | Updated

Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after wheel falls off ambulance

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The lorry overturned on the A14 near the Port of Felixstowe

A14 | Updated

Lorry recovered after overturning on A14 roundabout at Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
There are two hours of delays on the A14 after this lorry overturned this morning at Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Two hour delays on A14 after road closed near Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Signs for a new wine bar have gone up in Ipswich

Retail

5 businesses opening up in Ipswich soon

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon