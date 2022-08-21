'I feel proud' Charity event raises funds for emergency bleed kits

An Ipswich stabbing survivor has cut his hair as part of a charity event raising money for bleed control kits for the town and surrounding areas.

Harry Lyne – who almost died after an incident in 2015 – is hoping the cash he has raised will "save lives" in the town.

Speaking shortly after the event at Chantry Library on Sunday, August 21 – Castle Hill resident Harry said: “It went perfect – it was good.

"I’m not sure how much money we’ve raised just yet, I’ve got to collect some more money and donations.

“Hopefully there will be enough for two kits. One’s probably going to go in Felixstowe.

“It feels weird as I haven’t had my hair this short since I was a kid.

“I feel proud of myself and happy. Hopefully, it brings more awareness."

The event included a car boot sale and raffle, live music and a DJ. All proceeds were donated to the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation's bleed control kit initiative.

Harry said goodbye to his hair for a worthy cause. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The purchase of bleed kits has been led by Paul Stansby and Jamie Hart from the Be Lucky Anti Knife Foundation. So far eight kits have been installed around Ipswich.

These can be found at Dogs Head Street, outside the Handy Corner Shop, at Mr Stansby and Mr Hart's tattoo studio in St Margaret's Street, outside Chantry Library, the Halberd Inn, Jamaica Street restaurant, in Upper Orwell Street, at Mobile Fone Experts in Carr Street, and The Station Hotel.

The boxes are similar to first aid kits but include trauma dressings, gauze, chest seals and tourniquets to help stop serious bleeding.

Each one can be accessed by dialling 999 to receive a code to open it.

The event comes after Ipswich has seen a number of knife-related crimes over the last few months.

Suffolk Police say they are committed to tackling the problem. Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "Any stabbing incident is a very serious issue and is completely unacceptable.

"Let me be crystal clear, this behaviour will not be tolerated and I know the police will do everything in their power to arrest offenders very quickly and take them to court."

