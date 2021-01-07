Ipswich charity looking for new volunteers as need for service grows

Published: 11:19 AM January 7, 2021

An Ipswich charity is looking for new volunteers to help families after referrals for its services increased.

Family First is a local Christian charity who support families by matching them with a trained volunteer who can listen and support them but they work will all families regardless of religion or culture.

Although 2020 was tough the charity is hoping to take more volunteers on board to help as the number of referrals for its services has increased.

Service lead, Sarah Stapleton said “I’ve been amazed at how well our volunteers have adapted to the new and difficult circumstances they have faced.

"As we continue to receive increasing referrals for support we need to continue to recruit more volunteers and have had to look at different ways to do this.”

If you are interested in finding out more about the role or what support Family First can give contact Sarah.Stapleton@familyfirst-uk.org.