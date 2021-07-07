Could you run the London Marathon for this Ipswich charity?
An Ipswich-based charity is looking for someone to take on the challenge of running this year's Virgin Money London Marathon.
The Somerville Foundation is seeking a runner to take on the marathon which is on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
This is the first ever time the charity, which has been supporting congenital heart patients since 1993, has secured a place in the iconic race and is asking for a registration fee of £120 to secure the guaranteed spot.
Sarah Keeble, publications coordinator for the Somerville Foundation, said: "We are extremely fortunate to have secured our first ever charity place, now we need a special runner to take on this world-famous race and help raise money for young people and adults born with a heart condition.
"The Somerville Foundation will provide you with support leading up to the event with fundraising tips, social media coverage, training resources and more."
The charity helps young people and adults born with a heart condition, they do this by providing a community, networks and relationships between specialist centres, medical professionals, and each other.
The foundation also provides financial support and advice for all their members.
Anyone who is interested in taking on the race must be aged over 18 and complete all 26.2 miles of the marathon.
To have a chance at securing this coveted London Marathon place, please email admin@thesf.org.uk or call Sarah Keeble on 01473 252007.
Applications are being accepted now and all runners must be registered by Friday, July 16, 2021, so get in touch sooner rather than later.