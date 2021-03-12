News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Free interactive activity offered to Ipswich girls for Women's Day

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 7:30 AM March 12, 2021   
Charity PHOEBE works with women and children in Ipswich and the surrounding area

Charity PHOEBE works with women and children in Ipswich and the surrounding area - Credit: PHOEBE

Young girls are being offered the opportunity to take part in an interactive and fun online workshop to celebrate Women's Day this year.

PHOEBE, Promotion of Health, Opportunity, Equality, Benevolence and Empowerment, is an Ipswich-based women's charity which is hosting the workshops in honour of International Women's Day.

They are adopting the Women’s Day theme for the year (#ChoosetoChallenge), discussing women’s achievements, role models and movements around the world.

Katy Forrester is the self esteem coordinator for PHOEBE

Katy Forrester is the self esteem coordinator for PHOEBE - Credit: Katy Forrester

Katy Forrester, self esteem coordinator, said: "As a women's charity we wanted to do something special for the girls to celebrate International Women's Day this year.

"To celebrate we have organised a special workshop to be led by a speaker from Youth Speak. This will be an interactive and fun workshop for the girls to attend and celebrate women."

You may also want to watch:

The workshop is due to be held on March 24 and is open to girls aged eight to 12 from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.

Anyone looking to get involved can contact Miss Forrester by email: selfesteem@phoebecentre.org.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Healthy people in 20s and 30s receive Covid jab invites
  2. 2 Ipswich hotel to open new Urban Spa as lockdown restrictions ease
  3. 3 Lorry crash involving bin man to be investigated by safety regulator
  1. 4 Concrete lamp post falls and smashes outside family homes
  2. 5 Suffolk rapist jailed for more than five years
  3. 6 Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12
  4. 7 Ipswich woman stashed kilos of cannabis in wardrobe
  5. 8 Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 
  6. 9 John Lewis expects to close unprofitable stores after lockdown
  7. 10 Women's refuge built in wake of Ipswich murders expands
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Oak Meadows air ambulance

Updated

Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Kyreis Davies posted on Snapchat Picture: Suffolk Police

Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts birthday photo to Instagram

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The motorist was taken to Ipswich Hospital following the crash in Rosehill Road

Motorist 'shaken' after hitting garden wall to avoid school crash

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Orwell Housing has submitted plans for 18 new affordable homes in Prince of Wales Drive Picture: GO

Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich shops to be demolished for 15 new homes

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus