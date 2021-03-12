Free interactive activity offered to Ipswich girls for Women's Day
Young girls are being offered the opportunity to take part in an interactive and fun online workshop to celebrate Women's Day this year.
PHOEBE, Promotion of Health, Opportunity, Equality, Benevolence and Empowerment, is an Ipswich-based women's charity which is hosting the workshops in honour of International Women's Day.
They are adopting the Women’s Day theme for the year (#ChoosetoChallenge), discussing women’s achievements, role models and movements around the world.
Katy Forrester, self esteem coordinator, said: "As a women's charity we wanted to do something special for the girls to celebrate International Women's Day this year.
"To celebrate we have organised a special workshop to be led by a speaker from Youth Speak. This will be an interactive and fun workshop for the girls to attend and celebrate women."
The workshop is due to be held on March 24 and is open to girls aged eight to 12 from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.
Anyone looking to get involved can contact Miss Forrester by email: selfesteem@phoebecentre.org.uk
