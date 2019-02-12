Partly Cloudy

Flash mob at Martlesham Tesco raises awareness of World Down’s Syndrome Day

PUBLISHED: 16:55 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 27 February 2019

Did you see the flash mob in the Martlesham branch of Tesco at the weekend? Picture: EMILY JACKAMAN

Did you see the flash mob in the Martlesham branch of Tesco at the weekend? Picture: EMILY JACKAMAN

EMILY JACKAMAN

There were plenty of smiles on the faces of shoppers at a Suffolk Tesco at the weekend, thanks to a talented flash mob arranged by the charity Project 21,

At the Martlesham store’s peak shopping time of 2pm on Saturday, a large crowd stopped their trollies to watch 25 children and adults with Down’s syndrome strut their stuff to some classic dance floor hits, including the YMCA and the Macarena.

The aim of the flash mob was to make people aware of World Down’s Syndrome Day, which takes place in March.

Project 21 runs a weekly musical theatre group and took part in a secret two-day rehearsal before they surprised shoppers with the flash mob.

Alexandra Munn, who founded Project 21 after caring for children with Down’s syndrome, said: “Everyone taking part absolutely loved it and kept asking what we are going to do next.

“You could tell people watching felt emotional, they were really positive and I think we made their day.”

In the video of the flash mob you can see shoppers smiling in the background and proud parents looking on filming their sons and daughters.

Alexandra hopes that the flash mob will give children with Downs Syndrome “a voice”.

She said: “People with Down’s syndrome deserve more. They are an integral part of humanity and deserve to be included as such.

“Here’s to a brighter future where people with Down’s syndrome are celebrated, believed and go on to change the world.”

A total of 25 children and adults with Down's syndrome took part in the flash mob on Saturday, February 17 Picture: EMILY JACKAMANA total of 25 children and adults with Down's syndrome took part in the flash mob on Saturday, February 17 Picture: EMILY JACKAMAN

17-year-old Kyle Hobbs was one of those performing as part of the flash mob.

His mother Sharon Hobbs described her son as someone who “accepts anything that challenges him with a great smile, wicked sense of humour and a love for life”.

Sharon, who is also a trustee of Project 21, said: “The flash mob was an inspirational way to showcase their abilities and enable opportunities for them all and to show to the world what’s achievable through dance, fun and friendship.”

World Down Syndrome Day

Project 21 has planned a Greatest Showman inspired ‘Greatest Ball’ which will take place on Saturday, March 23, which is two days after World Down’s Syndrome Day.

To find out more about Project 21 and the ball, visit their website.

Tesco has been incredibly supportive of Project 21, which has been part of its Bags of Help fundraising scheme. Picture: EMILY JACKAMANTesco has been incredibly supportive of Project 21, which has been part of its Bags of Help fundraising scheme. Picture: EMILY JACKAMAN

