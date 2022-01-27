News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Lottery funding paves way for Big Hoot creative workshops in Ipswich

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 12:19 PM January 27, 2022
The 'Big Hoot' art trail will see 50 owl statues scattered around Ipswich. Participants will decorate the smaller statues.

The 'Big Hoot' art trail will see 50 decorated owl statues celebrating all things Suffolk scattered around Ipswich. Workshop participants will help decorate the smaller 'Little Hoot' statues. - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

An Ipswich charity has secured £10,000, including money from the National Lottery Community Fund, to hold creative workshops.

St Elizabeth Hospice will be running the ‘We Give a Hoot’ programme to give people from marginalised groups the chance to get involved in a series of creative workshops led by experienced artists. 

This will form part of the Big Hoot art trail, coming to Ipswich this summer.

The workshops will explore themes of identity and inclusion, while helping participants to develop new skills and grow confidence in their artistic abilities. 

They are looking to include people from the LGBTQ+ community, young carers, and young adults who are living with life-limiting illnesses.

This will include those using the hospice’s young adult service ‘Zest’, vulnerable adults with learning disabilities and mental health needs, and the Karibu African Women’s Support Group in Suffolk and their families. 

Elvis Porksley was a popular figure in the 'Pigs Gone Wild' trail in 2016

Elvis Porksley was a popular figure in the 'Pigs Gone Wild' trail in 2016 - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Their creations will help create designs on ‘Little Hoot’ statues which will be displayed at the Suffolk Show, running from May 31 – June 1, before joining the hospice’s main ‘Big Hoot’ art trail in Ipswich. 

Most Read

  1. 1 10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school
  2. 2 'Despicable racism' condemned after letter in post
  3. 3 Ipswich bricklayer dragged wife out of car before kicking and punching her
  1. 4 'It's what I know and love': Former lorry driver opens food truck on A12
  2. 5 Fire crews called to fire on flat balcony in busy Ipswich road
  3. 6 Ipswich man appears in court charged with child sex offences
  4. 7 Peugeot stolen from Ipswich pub car park
  5. 8 School in Ipswich 'proud' of good Ofsted report
  6. 9 Delays on A14 after Orwell Bridge incident
  7. 10 Homeless man allegedly stabbed man who offered help

Jess Prosser, who is Trusts Manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to receive this generous funding, which will see the facilitation of our ‘We Give a Hoot’ project.” 

The funding has been given to them by the National Lottery Community Fund and a local trust.  

She continued: “The Big Hoot will be a real community celebration. So, to have the opportunity to develop this project, which will bring all members of the community closer together through art, is something we are very excited about, especially as ‘We Give a Hoot’ will leave a lasting, artistic legacy of the Big Hoot in Ipswich for years to come.” 

St Elizabeth Hospice ran 'Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk' in 2019 to roaring success.

St Elizabeth Hospice ran 'Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk' in 2019 to roaring success. Picture: DAVID VINCENT - Credit: Archant

The Big Hoot will see 50 ornately decorated owl statues placed throughout Ipswich, showcasing the wealth of artistic talent the county has to offer and featuring designs celebrating all things Suffolk. It will take place between June - September. 

It follows in the footsteps of previous art trails, ‘Pigs Gone Wild’ in 2016 and ‘Elmer’s Big Parade’ in 2019. 

St Elizabeth Hospice will be approaching groups directly to get involved in workshops, and will announce the dates for ‘We Give a Hoot’ nearer the time. 

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sean Price from Ipswich has been jailed for shooting a 16-year-old boy in the neck

Ipswich man jailed for 25 years after teen left paralysed in shooting

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Dawn Fazackerley-King with her daughters Isla and Maddie

Personal Finance

Kesgrave family move home to cope with 'crippling' cost of living

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Armed police walking around the APEX venue in Bury St Edmunds as part of a counter terrorism program

Suffolk Live News

Armed police arrest two 16-year-olds on suspicion of firearms offences

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The family of James Turner were told he had killed himself in prison two weeks before his release

Devastated family wrongly told prisoner hanged himself weeks before release

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon