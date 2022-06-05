GALLERY: Platinum Jubilee celebrations draw to a close in Ipswich

Gallery

Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Ipswich have drawn to a close after a weekend of street parties and other events.

Rain showers failed to dampen spirits at a street party in Cherry Lane Gardens.

Residents enjoyed face painting, Pimms and food on the fourth day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Cherry Lane Gardens Jubilee street party - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Cornhill also hosted a Big Jubilee lunch, with a big screen showing the Platinum Pageant.

Ipswich Mayor Cllr John Cook said: “The Big Jubilee Lunch street party was a hit in Ipswich with many coming along to enjoy themselves and also watch the pageant from London.

"This was the third of the celebrations of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee organised in the town by the Council and I am pleased that many were able to enjoy these events.”

It came after the Cornhill showed Saturday night's Platinum Party from Buckingham Palace.