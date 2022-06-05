News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
GALLERY: Platinum Jubilee celebrations draw to a close in Ipswich

Angus Williams

Published: 6:47 PM June 5, 2022
Cherry Lane Gardens street party for the Jubilee PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Ipswich have drawn to a close after a weekend of street parties and other events.

Rain showers failed to dampen spirits at a street party in Cherry Lane Gardens.

Residents enjoyed face painting, Pimms and food on the fourth day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Cherry Lane Gardens street party for the Jubilee PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cherry Lane Gardens street party for the Jubilee PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Organiser Nicki Yucel. Cherry Lane Gardens street party for the Jubilee PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cherry Lane Gardens street party for the Jubilee PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cherry Lane Gardens street party for the Jubilee PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cherry Lane Gardens street party for the Jubilee PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cherry Lane Gardens street party for the Jubilee PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Cornhill also hosted a Big Jubilee lunch, with a big screen showing the Platinum Pageant.

Big Jubilee Lunch street party on the Cornhill.

Big Jubilee Lunch street party on the Cornhill. - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich Mayor Cllr John Cook said: “The Big Jubilee Lunch street party was a hit in Ipswich with many coming along to enjoy themselves and also watch the pageant from London.

"This was the third of the celebrations of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee organised in the town by the Council and I am pleased that many were able to enjoy these events.”

It came after the Cornhill showed Saturday night's Platinum Party from Buckingham Palace. 

