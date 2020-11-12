E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Child porn addict had 80,000 indecent images on computer

PUBLISHED: 05:30 13 November 2020

Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man with an addiction to child porn had more than 80,000 indecent images on his computer equipment, a court has heard.

Police went to 29-year-old Michael Souster’s home in Ascot Road, Ipswich, after receiving information from officers in another part of the country and seized a number of devices, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

When the equipment was analysed a number of indecent images and video of children were found including 239 images and one video in the most serious level A category, 339 indecent images and three videos in category B and 2,003 images in the lowest level C category.

More than 700 prohibited images of children and extreme pornography were also found, said Joanne Eley, prosecuting.

She said Souster had used a number of search terms including “Lolita” and “Pre-teen jailbird”.

A total of more than 80,000 indecent images of children were found but only the ones in the offences before the court had been categorised, said Miss Eley.

Souster admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, possessing extreme pornography and possessing prohibited images of children.

You may also want to watch:

He was given a 20-month prison sentence suspended for two years, ordered to do 200 hours’ unpaid work, fined £2,500 and given a rehabilitation activity requirement of 30 sessions.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

Sentencing him, Recorder Jeremy Benson, said the high number of images in the case and the ages of the children were aggravating features of the case.

He said Souster, who has a first class degree in computing science, had no previous convictions and had taken steps to get help for his predilection for child porn.

Simon Gladwell, for Souster, said his client accepted the images gave him sexual gratification and since his arrest he had discussed his addiction with his family and partner since the offences in June last year.

He had also taken steps to get help to stop him reoffending including sessions with a psychotherapist, attending a sex addiction clinic and doing a course with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation child protection charity.

“This is a man who knows he has done wrong and is addressing the issues underlying it,” said Mr Gladwell.

He said Souster’s father had died when he was 13 and he was genuinely remorseful for committing the offences.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man whipped girl, 14, with phone charger cable in truth or dare game

Tom Fisher whipped the girl on her on her back and between her legs, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Child porn addict had 80,000 indecent images on computer

Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Millions coming for new cycle measures – but Suffolk won’t close many more roads

Councillor Paul West and Head of Transport Strategy Graeme Mateer showed off the new cycle route in Milner Street in Ipswich in July. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

October’s League One award winners - did Town star win player of the month?

Gwion Edwards missed out on League One's player of the month award for October Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘The club’s in a lot better place... I’m happy with how it’s going’ - Lambert assesses two years in charge of Town

Paul Lambert (pictured right during his first game and left this seasin) has been in charge of Ipswich Town for two years. Picture: STEVE WALLER

East Anglian importers and exporters not ready for Brexit, survey finds

British businesses are not ready for the Brexit changes Picture: Getty Images