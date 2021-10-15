How Sophie hopes to make a difference in Suffolk children's homes

Published: 4:30 PM October 15, 2021

Sophie Lye with Lyn and Jayden at an event for Fill a Box for Children in Need. - Credit: Sophie Lye

Getting more entertainment into children's homes is the best way to inspire children in the care system, a former resident says.

Sophie Lye, now in her 20s, spent her early childhood in Nottingham but moved to Ipswich when she was 11.

She was taken into the care system and although she praises the staff for their determination to "move heaven and earth" for those in their care, she knows that a lot more help is needed in these much-important institutions.

That's why she's put together a team of people that work with businesses to improve the lives of children - not just in Suffolk but across the world.

With funding help from the local community, she's helped refurbish classrooms in Ghana and Uganda, in addition to delivering care packages and food supplies.

And now she's turned her attention to bringing a smile to children closer to home, in children's homes in Chantry, Lowestoft and Beccles.

Sophie and her group sponsored the renovation of a classroom in Ghana - Credit: Sophie Lye

Ms Lye said: "My time in the home was the best years of my life. The staff are still there for me and I'm nearly 30.

"But I know what I got into trouble for - I had my fair share of troubles growing up - and I know what would've made a difference for me, so that's what I'm trying to bring to these children across Suffolk.

"Entertainment in children's homes keeps the kids off the streets. They're outside because they're bored and don't have anything to keep them occupied.

"We've put together more than 60 care packages for children in these homes and support from six local businesses helped us install multi-games tables into six homes.

"We're also donating packages to Ipswich Hospital's children's ward and my next aim is to get telescopes into the homes. There's nothing better than looking at the stars.

"I just want to make a difference for these kids and show them they aren't forgotten about and don't have to be a statistic."

To help Sophie and her team, contact her at sophielye8@gmail.com or via the Fill a Box for Children in Need Facebook page.