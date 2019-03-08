Partly Cloudy

Plastic bottles one of the main offenders at Ipswich litter pick

PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 23 March 2019

People of all ages came to clean up Christchurch Park. Picture: NICOLE DRURY

People of all ages came to clean up Christchurch Park. Picture: NICOLE DRURY

Archant

Children as young as three helped clean up Christchurch Park in Ipswich this morning for the Great British Spring Clean.

Award-winning anti-litter campaigner Jason Alexander with dozens of volunteers collected litter from Christchurch park in Ipswich. Picture: Neil DidsburyAward-winning anti-litter campaigner Jason Alexander with dozens of volunteers collected litter from Christchurch park in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Plastic bottles, crisp packets, cigarette butts and sweet packets were among the most commonly found items littering the park, as more than 50 people did their bit to keep the community clean.

The clean-up, which was arranged by Love Your Street in Ipswich, is part of the Great British Spring Clean which is calling on people from March 22 to April 23 to help improve the environment on their doorstep.

Love Your Street is a litter campaign in Ipswich that aims to encourage residents and visitors to use litter bins and take pride in their local area.

Nicole Drury, who is the business development officer for the campaign, said: “People from aged three turned up to help clean the streets of Christchurch Park.

Love Your Street Campaign held an event where people from Ipswich collected rubbish in Christchurch Park for the Great British Spring Clean. Picture: NICOLE DRURYLove Your Street Campaign held an event where people from Ipswich collected rubbish in Christchurch Park for the Great British Spring Clean. Picture: NICOLE DRURY

“There were a range of different generations all with smiles on their faces.”

This was Love Your Street’s first event of this kind, but it is in talks to plan more litter picks in other places, including Chantry Park, to encourage everyone in their area to take part.

The litter pick collected more than five bags of rubbish in just two hours.

Beach clean up champion Jason Alexander - who recently received a Points of Light award for his efforts - was also there in partnership with Love Your Street to help encourage people to do their bit.

Award-winning anti-litter campaigner Jason Alexander at Christchurch park in Ipswich. Picture: Neil DidsburyAward-winning anti-litter campaigner Jason Alexander at Christchurch park in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Love Your Street campaign allows people to hire litter-picking equipment throughout the year to arrange their own community litter-picks.

The campaign hopes to reach more people after today’s event in the town.

Nicole continued: “I am really pleased with how many people turned up and the number of new faces we saw. Every piece of litter we pick up is important as it can have a damaging effect on our wildlife.

“Sadly litter is always going to be a problem unless people start taking responsibility for it.”

Volunteers of all ages joined anti-litter campaigner Jason Alexander at Christchurch Park in Ipswich on Saturday. Picture: Neil DidsburyVolunteers of all ages joined anti-litter campaigner Jason Alexander at Christchurch Park in Ipswich on Saturday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

For more information about how you can help clean up the streets see here.

Dozens of volunteers spent two hours on Saturday morning picking up litter from Christchurch Park in Ipswich as part of the Great British Spring Clean campaign. Picture: Neil DidsburyDozens of volunteers spent two hours on Saturday morning picking up litter from Christchurch Park in Ipswich as part of the Great British Spring Clean campaign. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Plastic bottles were among the worst offenders. Picture: NICOLE DRURYPlastic bottles were among the worst offenders. Picture: NICOLE DRURY

The group of more than 50 spent two hours tidying Ipswich. Picture: NICOLE DRURYThe group of more than 50 spent two hours tidying Ipswich. Picture: NICOLE DRURY

More than five bags of rubbish were collected across the two hours in Christchurch Park Ipswich and people as young as three came to lend a hand. Picture: NICOLE DRURYMore than five bags of rubbish were collected across the two hours in Christchurch Park Ipswich and people as young as three came to lend a hand. Picture: NICOLE DRURY

