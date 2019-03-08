Plastic bottles one of the main offenders at Ipswich litter pick
PUBLISHED: 16:00 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 23 March 2019
Archant
Children as young as three helped clean up Christchurch Park in Ipswich this morning for the Great British Spring Clean.
Plastic bottles, crisp packets, cigarette butts and sweet packets were among the most commonly found items littering the park, as more than 50 people did their bit to keep the community clean.
The clean-up, which was arranged by Love Your Street in Ipswich, is part of the Great British Spring Clean which is calling on people from March 22 to April 23 to help improve the environment on their doorstep.
Love Your Street is a litter campaign in Ipswich that aims to encourage residents and visitors to use litter bins and take pride in their local area.
Nicole Drury, who is the business development officer for the campaign, said: “People from aged three turned up to help clean the streets of Christchurch Park.
“There were a range of different generations all with smiles on their faces.”
This was Love Your Street’s first event of this kind, but it is in talks to plan more litter picks in other places, including Chantry Park, to encourage everyone in their area to take part.
The litter pick collected more than five bags of rubbish in just two hours.
Beach clean up champion Jason Alexander - who recently received a Points of Light award for his efforts - was also there in partnership with Love Your Street to help encourage people to do their bit.
The Love Your Street campaign allows people to hire litter-picking equipment throughout the year to arrange their own community litter-picks.
The campaign hopes to reach more people after today’s event in the town.
Nicole continued: “I am really pleased with how many people turned up and the number of new faces we saw. Every piece of litter we pick up is important as it can have a damaging effect on our wildlife.
“Sadly litter is always going to be a problem unless people start taking responsibility for it.”
For more information about how you can help clean up the streets see here.