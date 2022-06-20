Rubbish left strewn in Christchurch Park after travellers leave

Rubbish has been left in Christchurch Park in Ipswich after travellers left the site - Credit: Archant

These pictures show some of the rubbish left in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, after travellers moved off the site on Sunday evening.

Several caravans pitched up at the northern end of the park in the early hours of last Wednesday.

Bags and a children's doll are among the items left behind - Credit: Archant

Portable bins were placed around the encampment while the travellers were at the park.

However, rubbish – including bags and children's toys – were left strewn across the grass on Monday morning after their departure.

Bins were placed around the park while the travellers were on-site - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Borough Council said it would be cleaning up the site on Monday so that it is "swiftly back in general public use".

A spokesman said: “Ipswich Borough Council confirms that all travellers have now left Christchurch Park following the swift and robust actions of the council, as well as its partners, to ensure their departure. The council will be cleaning-up on Monday to ensure that all areas of the park are swiftly back in general public use.”

