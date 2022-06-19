Travellers remain in Ipswich's Christchurch Park over the weekend

Travellers have remained in Ipswich's Christchurch Park over the weekend after arriving there in the middle of last week.

Several caravans and vans parked up at the northern end of the park in the early hours of last Wednesday.

After their arrival, Ipswich Borough Council said it was doing everything it could to "regain possession" of the land and a security guards have been seen on-site since.

A number of concrete barriers have recently been placed around the park.

Oliver Holmes, Ipswich borough councillor for the St Margaret's ward, said last week that Christchurch Park was ""not an appropriate place for travellers".

He added: "There are about 20 vans and caravans on the upper part of the park and the police were in attendance along with Suffolk County Council welfare officers and officers from Ipswich Borough Council.

"I have been in touch with the council and they are putting in place their protocol for these types of issues."