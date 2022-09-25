Popular Ipswich beauty spot named best 'local favourite' at national awards

Christchurch Park been named as the best local favourite park at a national awards ceremony - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A popular Ipswich beauty spot close to the town centre has been named as the best 'local favourite' at a national awards ceremony.

Christchurch Park was named as the local favourite at the Favourite Park Awards 2022 with members of the public voting for the award winners.

The park, which is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, was the first public park to open in the town back in 1895 and extends over 33 hectares.

Christchurch Park is a popular place for people to visit while in the town centre - Credit: Archant

Christchurch Park was awarded Green Flag status, which recognises high levels of maintenance, earlier this year.

Councillor Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “I am thrilled that what we all know here in Ipswich to be an amazing green space has been nationally recognised as such.

“We have a true passion and dedication for our open spaces in Ipswich and this award is a testament to the hard work put in by both the council’s Parks and Opens Spaces team as well as the Friends of Christchurch Park and everyone should be incredibly proud of this achievement.

Ipswich Borough Councillor Phil Smart has explained the data behind the studies. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL - Credit: Contributed

“I would like to thank everyone who cast their vote in favour of Christchurch Park and encourage residents to make use of these beautiful grounds.”

The park is also one of the many places in Suffolk where it is great to see autumnal colours.

Peter Gray, chair of Friends of Christchurch Park, said: “We are delighted that Christchurch Park has been recognised as a ‘Local Favourite’.

"The park offers a beautiful green space in the very centre of Ipswich and this award shows really clearly just how important it is to the local community.

Christchurch Park is one of the oldest parks in the town - Credit: Archant

“Today, with so many parks across the country facing significant challenges, this award gives us much encouragement.

"Nothing is more important to a park than the support and involvement of its local community and users. I would like to thank everyone who voted for Christchurch Park.”