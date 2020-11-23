E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Pandemic means no Christmas fair in Ipswich but it will be back in 2021

PUBLISHED: 12:52 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 23 November 2020

This year's Christmas Craft Fair in Ipswich has been cancelled - but it should return in 2021. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Although shops will reopen next week after the lockdown, one recent Christmas tradition in the town is not returning this year – there will be no Craft Fair in Lloyds Avenue.

For the last two Christmases, Eden Crafts has had a large fair in a marque – first on the Cornhill and then under the Lloyds Avenue arch. This year the company has cancelled all its events because of the pandemic – but a statement on its website says it is already preparing for next year’s fair.

The event had been due to take place this year and the borough council has given it a licence for several years – but the second lockdown and the fact that it is very difficult to hold it while observing social distancing has caused its cancellation.

The news will not worry some retailers – last year there were complaints that the fair offered gifts that were available at permanent shops in the town and effectively deprived them of business at what should have been their busiest time of the year.

MORE: Ipswich shops prepare to reopen after lockdown

Ipswich Central chief executive Paul Clement said his organisation wanted the town to have the maximum to offer potential shoppers – but said there had been a conflict in previous years and given the challenges posed by the lockdowns and difficulties for retailers he would be happy if that conflict was minimised by the fair not taking place this Christmas.

