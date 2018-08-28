Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Meet the Christmas fanatics

PUBLISHED: 13:43 30 November 2018

Meet the Ipswich Christmas fanatic PICTURE: NICHOLAS PEARKES

Meet the Ipswich Christmas fanatic PICTURE: NICHOLAS PEARKES

Have you heard about the man from Ipswich who gets ready for Christmas on October 1? Or the woman that brings a smile to people’s faces with her festive creations year-round?

Nicholas and Simon Pearkes put their Christmas tree up in October Picture: SIMON PEARKESNicholas and Simon Pearkes put their Christmas tree up in October Picture: SIMON PEARKES

December is seen as the conventional time for decorating your Christmas tree and donning your favourite Christmas jumper but some Christmas fanatics in Ipswich have been taking their love of all things festive to the next level.

Nicholas Pearkes from the Ravenswood area of Ipswich got starts getting ready for Christmas on October 1.

He said: “I worked for six years in a large garden centre in Cornwall. It had a huge Christmas department.

One of Louise Jamie's creative Christmas creations PICTURE: LOUISE JAMIEOne of Louise Jamie's creative Christmas creations PICTURE: LOUISE JAMIE

“We would start pricing the items up from July and the Christmas department always opened on October 1. “I have such fond memories of working there that many years later I decided to put my tree up on that date too.”

But he doesn’t stop there, Nicholas also starts dressing as an elf from October onwards.

Someone else in Ipswich spreading the Christmas cheer is Louise Jamie, who works at Baylham Care Centre.

Louise gives up hours of her spare time making decorations for Baylham Care Centre Picture: LOUISE JAMIELouise gives up hours of her spare time making decorations for Baylham Care Centre Picture: LOUISE JAMIE

Louise spends hours of her time making creative and magical Christmas decorations for her home and place of work.

She told us: “I usually put our decorations up at the end of November but I started making the chimney early so I had everything up on November 15.”

Louise says she loves making her Christmas creations and she does so because she wants to make sure her son gets the experience of a magical Christmas.

One of the door decorations at Baylham Care Centre picture: LOUISE JAMIEOne of the door decorations at Baylham Care Centre picture: LOUISE JAMIE

Are you a Christmas fanatic? Share snaps of your beautifully decorated house, or you wearing your favourite Christmas jumper.

Topic Tags:

Have you seen missing 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich?

12:25 Adam Howlett
Lily Williams, 17, from Ipswich has not been seen seince leaving her home in Allenby Road sometime after 10pm on Thursday, November 29 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 17-year-old woman from Ipswich.

East Anglia on the ‘front line’ of managing the impact of climate change, says Environment Agency director

43 minutes ago Ross Bentley
A car drives through a flood on the A1120 near Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rising sea levels, shifting coastlines and drier summers all expected to impact the region into the future.

‘PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY!’ And that’s an order. Restaurant chain bans mobiles in a bid to get families talking

13:59 Jessica Hill
A family dining at Frankie and Benny's

Frankie and Benny’s is taking drastic measures to stop families from sitting in silence scrolling down their phones at the dinner table - they’re banning them.

Meet the Christmas fanatics

13:43 Suzanne Day
Meet the Ipswich Christmas fanatic PICTURE: NICHOLAS PEARKES

Have you heard about the man from Ipswich who gets ready for Christmas on October 1? Or the woman that brings a smile to people’s faces with her festive creations year-round?

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

11:31 Paul Geater
Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

11:27 Adam Howlett
The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Nominate your community heroes and win a £25 Co-op voucher

11:27
Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering

Fair products at a fair price, community spirit and member rewards - these were the foundation stones of the Co-op and 150 years on they are still going strong as the East of England Co-operative Society celebrates 150 years in business.

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

10:47 Adam Howlett
Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

Updated ‘A travesty of justice’ – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges

10:22 Sarah Chambers and Jessica Hill
Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A Suffolk software entrepreneur has been charged with fraud in the US.

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

08:35 Megan Aldous
Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Lorries and cars are blocking roads in villages around Coddenham, and delaying fire engines, as they fail to follow the official diversion that has been put in place while roadworks take place.

Most read

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Updated ‘A travesty of justice’ – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges

Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Video Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide