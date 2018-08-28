Meet the Christmas fanatics

Meet the Ipswich Christmas fanatic

Have you heard about the man from Ipswich who gets ready for Christmas on October 1? Or the woman that brings a smile to people’s faces with her festive creations year-round?

Nicholas and Simon Pearkes put their Christmas tree up in October Picture: SIMON PEARKES Nicholas and Simon Pearkes put their Christmas tree up in October Picture: SIMON PEARKES

December is seen as the conventional time for decorating your Christmas tree and donning your favourite Christmas jumper but some Christmas fanatics in Ipswich have been taking their love of all things festive to the next level.

Nicholas Pearkes from the Ravenswood area of Ipswich got starts getting ready for Christmas on October 1.

He said: “I worked for six years in a large garden centre in Cornwall. It had a huge Christmas department.

One of Louise Jamie's creative Christmas creations PICTURE: LOUISE JAMIE One of Louise Jamie's creative Christmas creations PICTURE: LOUISE JAMIE

“We would start pricing the items up from July and the Christmas department always opened on October 1. “I have such fond memories of working there that many years later I decided to put my tree up on that date too.”

But he doesn’t stop there, Nicholas also starts dressing as an elf from October onwards.

Someone else in Ipswich spreading the Christmas cheer is Louise Jamie, who works at Baylham Care Centre.

Louise gives up hours of her spare time making decorations for Baylham Care Centre Picture: LOUISE JAMIE Louise gives up hours of her spare time making decorations for Baylham Care Centre Picture: LOUISE JAMIE

Louise spends hours of her time making creative and magical Christmas decorations for her home and place of work.

She told us: “I usually put our decorations up at the end of November but I started making the chimney early so I had everything up on November 15.”

Louise says she loves making her Christmas creations and she does so because she wants to make sure her son gets the experience of a magical Christmas.

One of the door decorations at Baylham Care Centre picture: LOUISE JAMIE One of the door decorations at Baylham Care Centre picture: LOUISE JAMIE

