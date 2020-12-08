Ipswich town centre to open up for Christmas lights drive through

All motorists will have the chance to drive through Ipswich town centre on Sunday evening to see the Christmas lights from their cars.

The scheme, which is usually aimed at disabled blue badge holders, has been extended to include all members of the public for the first time in 27 years.

Between 6pm and 9pm on Sunday, December 13, the public will be able to enter the pedestrianised town centre at Major’s Corner and drive westwards along Carr Street, Tavern Street and Westgate Street, leaving at Museum Street.

Visitors will need to book a free ticket for a timed slot before they visit – only one ticket is needed per vehicle. Tickets are available to book via the Ipswich Theatres website.

Drivers must stick to a 5mph speed limit and will not be permitted to stop.

Sarah Barber, portfolio holder for the town centre said: “This year has been a really challenging time for everyone, and we are so pleased to be able to bring some festive cheer. Please remember to stay in your car and keep moving to ensure that everyone gets a chance to see the Christmas lights.”

