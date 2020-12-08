E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich town centre to open up for Christmas lights drive through

PUBLISHED: 07:30 09 December 2020

Drivers will be able to see Ipswich's Christmas lights from their cars on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drivers will be able to see Ipswich's Christmas lights from their cars on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

All motorists will have the chance to drive through Ipswich town centre on Sunday evening to see the Christmas lights from their cars.

The scheme, which is usually aimed at disabled blue badge holders, has been extended to include all members of the public for the first time in 27 years.

Between 6pm and 9pm on Sunday, December 13, the public will be able to enter the pedestrianised town centre at Major’s Corner and drive westwards along Carr Street, Tavern Street and Westgate Street, leaving at Museum Street.

You may also want to watch:

Visitors will need to book a free ticket for a timed slot before they visit – only one ticket is needed per vehicle. Tickets are available to book via the Ipswich Theatres website.

Drivers must stick to a 5mph speed limit and will not be permitted to stop.

Sarah Barber, portfolio holder for the town centre said: “This year has been a really challenging time for everyone, and we are so pleased to be able to bring some festive cheer. Please remember to stay in your car and keep moving to ensure that everyone gets a chance to see the Christmas lights.”

MORE: See Suffolk’s lockdown lights this Christmas

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt: Linking arms ‘less divisive’ than taking the knee

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has spoken about the Black Lives Matter movement following the row about booing of footballers taking the knee before matches. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich town centre to open up for Christmas lights drive through

Drivers will be able to see Ipswich's Christmas lights from their cars on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

£8m revamp for Suffolk rubbish tips approved

Steps to access containers will be removed at Foxhall Recycling Centre under Suffolk County Council revamp plans. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Surprise packages, pressure building and standards slipping – A look at the League One promotion race

Ipswich Town are third in League One following Saturday's 2-1 win at Plymouth. Photo: PA

Woman admits defrauding pre-school out of thousands of pounds

Laura Stannard pleaded guilty to fraud at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT