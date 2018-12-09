Christmas crowds enjoy Ipswich park’s festive fayre

Holywells Park Christmas Fayre Picture: CHARLOTTE HILLS Picture: Charlotte Hills

Festive spirit was in rich supply as an Ipswich park hosted unique handmade gifts and produce for its annual Christmas Fayre.

More than 200 people are thought to have turned out at Holywells Park to shop for crafts, cards, decorations and food as the countdown to Christmas continued this weekend.

Organised by the Friends of Holywells Park, the event featured varied produce and homemade cakes from country market traders, charity stalls selling items for good causes, carol singing, Christmas songs and children’s activities, including story telling.

The free fayre took place within the park’s walled garden and conservatory on Saturday, when cold, windy, but dry conditions made for a seasonal setting.

Friends group chairman, Robin Gape said the event went very well, with visitors enjoying the tastes of festive fare, including mulled wine, and the sounds of Christmas songs.