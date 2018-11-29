Festive spruces adorn St Mary-le-Tower Church as Ipswich’s Christmas Tree Festival
Archant
Ipswich’s Christmas Tree festival has opened for its ninth year - with almost 120 festive spruces on display.
The festival, at St Mary-le-Tower Church in Tower Street, launched today and runs until Wednesday, December 5.
A total of 118 trees have been decorated in all manner of colourful themes.
Children visiting the festival can take part in a treasure hunt, looking for clues among the trees, while adults can sit and enjoy a cup of coffee.
Donna Joyce, the festival’s administrator, said: “We have some adorned with rainbow flowers, others with little ceramic decorations and have one with a huge base which is 8ft high on wires.”
Reverend Canon Charles Jenking added: “We have been really impressed by people’s enthusiasm for the festival.
“It is lovely to hear their supportive comments.”
For more information, visit the Ipswich Christmas Tree Festival website. see