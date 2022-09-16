News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Hundreds attend 'incredibly moving' service for the Queen at Ipswich church

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 11:32 AM September 16, 2022
St Mary Le Tower hosted the Ipswich Civic Commemoration service for Queen Elizabeth II

St Mary Le Tower hosted the Ipswich Civic Commemoration service for Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: St Mary Le Tower

More than 2,000 people paid their respects at a commemorative service in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

St Mary Le Tower in Ipswich hosted the Ipswich Civic Commemoration service in honour of Her Majesty The Queen, with many Suffolk figures in attendance.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt was in attendance and did a reading, the Mayor of Ipswich John Cook also read, with Dan Poulter MP in attendance.

Reverend Tom Mumford (second left) with the Mayor of Ipswich and Ipswich MP Tom Hunt

Reverend Tom Mumford (second left) with the Mayor of Ipswich and Ipswich MP Tom Hunt - Credit: St Mary Le Tower

The church's Reverend Tom Mumford, led the proceedings. He said: "It was an extraordinary evening.

"The mood in the church was incredibly powerful. The service was just profoundly moving and I hope we delivered and offered a fitting tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty The Queen."

At the service, there was an act of commendation, bagpipes playing the Lord Lovat's Lament, and the national anthem being sung.

Rev. Mumford continued: "I think this offered a chance just to spend some time in prayer and peace together, and paying respects in that type of way."

Thousands of people have attended St Mary Le Tower since The Queen passed

Thousands of people have attended St Mary Le Tower since The Queen passed - Credit: St Mary Le Tower

Speeches were given from Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, with the Mayor of Ipswich, Dan Poulter MP and

Speeches were given from Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, with the Mayor of Ipswich, Dan Poulter MP and Labour candidate Jack Abbott in attendance - Credit: St Mary Le Tower

The Queen
Tom Hunt
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A tribute has been paid to a man who died in a crash on the A12

Tributes to 'wonderful, loving' dad killed in A12 crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
L-R: Gus Chrysomalis, Frank McFadden and Steven Wells.

Food and Drink

New owners of Shamrock pub to make venue 'second home' for punters

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
Charles Chatfield and his daughter.

Housing News

Ipswich man slams 'unfit for purpose' home after asbestos test

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened after the man left Bar Twenty One in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Man suffers head injury and has phone stolen in Ipswich robbery

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon