Hundreds attend 'incredibly moving' service for the Queen at Ipswich church

More than 2,000 people paid their respects at a commemorative service in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

St Mary Le Tower in Ipswich hosted the Ipswich Civic Commemoration service in honour of Her Majesty The Queen, with many Suffolk figures in attendance.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt was in attendance and did a reading, the Mayor of Ipswich John Cook also read, with Dan Poulter MP in attendance.

Reverend Tom Mumford (second left) with the Mayor of Ipswich and Ipswich MP Tom Hunt - Credit: St Mary Le Tower

The church's Reverend Tom Mumford, led the proceedings. He said: "It was an extraordinary evening.

"The mood in the church was incredibly powerful. The service was just profoundly moving and I hope we delivered and offered a fitting tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty The Queen."

At the service, there was an act of commendation, bagpipes playing the Lord Lovat's Lament, and the national anthem being sung.

Rev. Mumford continued: "I think this offered a chance just to spend some time in prayer and peace together, and paying respects in that type of way."

Thousands of people have attended St Mary Le Tower since The Queen passed - Credit: St Mary Le Tower