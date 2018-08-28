Video

Watch: Church, former pub, and car park share awards from Ipswich Society

The new Lantern extension at St Augustine's Church in Ipswich. Picture: TONY MARSDEN/Ipswich Society Archant

An extension to one of the best-known landmarks on the way into the town has won the top prize in the Ipswich Society’s annual awards.

Its Distinction Award was made to the Lantern Room extension at St Augustine’s Church on the busy junction between Felixstowe, Heath, and Bucklesham Roads on the eastern side of the town.

Society vice-chairman, and organiser of the awards, Tony Marsden said: “This structure greatly complimented the rather stark 1930s church.

“The architectural quality and original use of materials – the cladding in Corten rusting steel, the manner in which it respected and enhanced the church itself, and way it set a standard for others to follow – was noted and might be expected to lead to further honours.”

The Lantern Room, also know as The Annexe, was officially opened at the end of April to provide more room for church activities. It helped to mark the 90th anniversary of the church in a part of the town that grew rapidly between the two world wars.

Members of St Augustine's joined Ipswich Society officials at the Awards ceremony this week. Picture: TIM LEGGETT/Ipswich Society Members of St Augustine's joined Ipswich Society officials at the Awards ceremony this week. Picture: TIM LEGGETT/Ipswich Society

The church itself describes it as a “Marmite building” because people either love or hate its design – but says it was designed to complement the 1930s-built church but also show it is a 21st-century church looking to the future.

The Society has commended the council’s new Crown Car Park building which opened in July – six months late – and has given

a Highly Commended award to “Follies,” the restoration of the former Haven pub.

There was also a commendation for the restoration of a house in Constable Road which saw 1970s-installed windows replaced by traditional wooden sashes.

The awards evening took place at St Peter’s on the Waterfront in the presence of the Ipswich Society President, Ipswich mayor Jane Riley.

Among the guests at the event were a number of parishioners of St Augustine’s who came to celebrate the success achieved on the night.

Also present was the architect, Brian Haward of the Southwold practice. Sue Sturgess stood in for her husband Ian who was unable to attend owing to illness.

The Ipswich Society presents awards every year to mark the finest new building projects in the town over the previous 12 months – and these are prized by architects and builders.