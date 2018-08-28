Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Watch: Church, former pub, and car park share awards from Ipswich Society

PUBLISHED: 14:02 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:02 23 November 2018

The new Lantern extension at St Augustine's Church in Ipswich. Picture: TONY MARSDEN/Ipswich Society

The new Lantern extension at St Augustine's Church in Ipswich. Picture: TONY MARSDEN/Ipswich Society

Archant

An extension to one of the best-known landmarks on the way into the town has won the top prize in the Ipswich Society’s annual awards.

Its Distinction Award was made to the Lantern Room extension at St Augustine’s Church on the busy junction between Felixstowe, Heath, and Bucklesham Roads on the eastern side of the town.

Society vice-chairman, and organiser of the awards, Tony Marsden said: “This structure greatly complimented the rather stark 1930s church.

“The architectural quality and original use of materials – the cladding in Corten rusting steel, the manner in which it respected and enhanced the church itself, and way it set a standard for others to follow – was noted and might be expected to lead to further honours.”

The Lantern Room, also know as The Annexe, was officially opened at the end of April to provide more room for church activities. It helped to mark the 90th anniversary of the church in a part of the town that grew rapidly between the two world wars.

Members of St Augustine's joined Ipswich Society officials at the Awards ceremony this week. Picture: TIM LEGGETT/Ipswich SocietyMembers of St Augustine's joined Ipswich Society officials at the Awards ceremony this week. Picture: TIM LEGGETT/Ipswich Society

The church itself describes it as a “Marmite building” because people either love or hate its design – but says it was designed to complement the 1930s-built church but also show it is a 21st-century church looking to the future.

The Society has commended the council’s new Crown Car Park building which opened in July – six months late – and has given

a Highly Commended award to “Follies,” the restoration of the former Haven pub.

There was also a commendation for the restoration of a house in Constable Road which saw 1970s-installed windows replaced by traditional wooden sashes.

The awards evening took place at St Peter’s on the Waterfront in the presence of the Ipswich Society President, Ipswich mayor Jane Riley.

Among the guests at the event were a number of parishioners of St Augustine’s who came to celebrate the success achieved on the night.

Also present was the architect, Brian Haward of the Southwold practice. Sue Sturgess stood in for her husband Ian who was unable to attend owing to illness.

The Ipswich Society presents awards every year to mark the finest new building projects in the town over the previous 12 months – and these are prized by architects and builders.

Topic Tags:

Opinion What does the future hold for Ipswich town centre?

20 minutes ago Paul Geater
The new-look Cornhill should give Ipswich town centre a huge boost Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Cornhill has been reopened after its nine-month reconstruction – but where does this leave the centre of the town, and what future does retailing have in Suffolk’s county town?

Ipswich McDonald’s stabbing: Victim and friend ‘threw punches’ at teen accused of attack, court hears

13:57 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

The victim of a stabbing at an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s and a friend were seen throwing punches at the teenager accused of the stabbing shortly before the alleged attack, a court heard.

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

11:31 Emily Townsend and Amy Gibbons
Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A pupil suspended from Ipswich’s Stoke High School after classmates said he may be as old as 30 is actually an adult, it has been reported.

Video Watch: Church, former pub, and car park share awards from Ipswich Society

56 minutes ago Paul Geater
The new Lantern extension at St Augustine's Church in Ipswich. Picture: TONY MARSDEN/Ipswich Society

An extension to one of the best-known landmarks on the way into the town has won the top prize in the Ipswich Society’s annual awards.

Arrest made after ‘scuffle’ reported at Iceland

13:55 Dominic Moffitt
Iceland Sailmakers arrest

A person has been taken into custody in connection with a scuffle in an Ipswich supermarket.

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

08:48 Dominic Moffitt
A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A traffic cone has appeared above the new “Stonehenge” feature in Ipswich town centre.

Employers have duty of responsibility to help combat domestic abuse

12:41 Tom Potter
Launch of the White Ribbon campaign at county council headquarters, with DCS Eamonn Bridger; chamber of commerce head of communications and campaigns, Paul Simon; county council chief executive, Nicola Beach; cabinet member for health, James Reeder; representatives of Ipswich Town Football Club, Lighthouse Women’s Aid, Leeway Domestic Abuse Services, county council and police Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Frequent absence, missed deadlines and unexplained bruises could all be signs of employees suffering domestic abuse, according to a toolkit recommended for Suffolk businesses.

WATCH: Half price suits and reduced X box games tempt Ipswich shoppers on Black Friday

12:01 Sophie Barnett
Black Friday sales in Ipswich town centre. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Sale signs adorn shop windows, shoppers are draped with bags and a number of vans are frantically restocking shops – Black Friday has officially arrived in Ipswich.

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

11:50 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

Christmas rush for Aldi’s cuddly carrots and wicked parsnips

10:01 Jessica Hill
Aldi carrots in Ipswich store

Shoppers are reported to be scrambling to buy ‘Kevin the carrot’ soft toys featured in Aldi supermarket’s Christmas advert.

Most read

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Gallery Cornhill sparkles as countdown to Christmas begins in Ipswich

The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Stoke High pupil ‘not at school’ as Home Office closes investigation

Stoke High School in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide