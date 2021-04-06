£2 charity shopping stores used by 300 families across Ipswich

Published: 1:55 PM April 6, 2021

Around 300 families are using fill your shopping bag for £2 pop-up shops in Ipswich.

Felixstowe charity BASIC Life is working with churches across Ipswich including St Peter's in Stoke Park and soon St Helen's to help families get low-cost meals.

Graham Denny, the founder of BASIC Life, explained how the £2 for a week's shopping works.

He said: "Many would rather pay £2 as they look on free ones as food banks, which we are not.

"We've had loads of people copy and take up our model as it works and you can sustain it."

The churches then give back some of the money made to BASIC Life so they can open more shops and keep the rest for local community projects.

Suffolk Church of England's lead pioneer developer for Inspiring Ipswich, Alicia Holmes said St Peter's will use the money by opening a community Renew Wellbeing Café when the Covid restrictions allow and are hoping to have a partnership with the local mental health team.