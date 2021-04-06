£2 charity shopping stores used by 300 families across Ipswich
- Credit: Philip JC King
Around 300 families are using fill your shopping bag for £2 pop-up shops in Ipswich.
Felixstowe charity BASIC Life is working with churches across Ipswich including St Peter's in Stoke Park and soon St Helen's to help families get low-cost meals.
Graham Denny, the founder of BASIC Life, explained how the £2 for a week's shopping works.
He said: "Many would rather pay £2 as they look on free ones as food banks, which we are not.
"We've had loads of people copy and take up our model as it works and you can sustain it."
You may also want to watch:
The churches then give back some of the money made to BASIC Life so they can open more shops and keep the rest for local community projects.
Suffolk Church of England's lead pioneer developer for Inspiring Ipswich, Alicia Holmes said St Peter's will use the money by opening a community Renew Wellbeing Café when the Covid restrictions allow and are hoping to have a partnership with the local mental health team.
Most Read
- 1 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 2 7 signs you're from Ipswich - without telling anyone you are
- 3 Plea to 'fix flooding and traffic plans' before 1,100 new homes built
- 4 Walkers flock to east coast to enjoy sunny spell on Easter Sunday
- 5 Ipswich teenage singing sensation follows idol Sheeran onto college course
- 6 Matchday Recap: Town lack attacking threat again in Spotland stalemate
- 7 Grandmother brings community together with her homemade cakes
- 8 'Exciting time for us all' as lockdown relaxation confirmed
- 9 Did you see Suffolk's newest gardening star make his TV debut?
- 10 Meet the Ipswich couple who opened a church...on their driveway