News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

£2 charity shopping stores used by 300 families across Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:55 PM April 6, 2021   
St Peter's Church in Stoke Park selling a week's worth of shopping for £2

St Peter's Church in Stoke Park selling a shopping bag full of food for £2 - Credit: Philip JC King

Around 300 families are using fill your shopping bag for £2 pop-up shops in Ipswich. 

Felixstowe charity BASIC Life is working with churches across Ipswich including St Peter's in Stoke Park and soon St Helen's to help families get low-cost meals.

Graham Denny, the founder of BASIC Life, explained how the £2 for a week's shopping works. 

He said: "Many would rather pay £2 as they look on free ones as food banks, which we are not.

"We've had loads of people copy and take up our model as it works and you can sustain it." 

You may also want to watch:

The churches then give back some of the money made to BASIC Life so they can open more shops and keep the rest for local community projects. 

Suffolk Church of England's lead pioneer developer for Inspiring Ipswich, Alicia Holmes said St Peter's will use the money by opening a community Renew Wellbeing Café when the Covid restrictions allow and are hoping to have a partnership with the local mental health team.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  2. 2 7 signs you're from Ipswich - without telling anyone you are
  3. 3 Plea to 'fix flooding and traffic plans' before 1,100 new homes built
  1. 4 Walkers flock to east coast to enjoy sunny spell on Easter Sunday
  2. 5 Ipswich teenage singing sensation follows idol Sheeran onto college course
  3. 6 Matchday Recap: Town lack attacking threat again in Spotland stalemate
  4. 7 Grandmother brings community together with her homemade cakes
  5. 8 'Exciting time for us all' as lockdown relaxation confirmed
  6. 9 Did you see Suffolk's newest gardening star make his TV debut?
  7. 10 Meet the Ipswich couple who opened a church...on their driveway
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Richard Stewart, 75, is missing

Updated

Missing 75-year-old found safe and well

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
West Suffolk Council is inviting groups to bid for cash from its Community Chest fund. Picture: SARA

People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
The airsoft pistol found on a litter pick in Chantry today

Environment News

Armed police called after airgun found during litter pick

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus