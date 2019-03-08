‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

Empire Cinema in Ipswich’s Buttermarket is investigating why an “inappropriate” trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film.

Families with young children got a shock as they were waiting for Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun to start at a screening on Saturday, April 6, right at the start of the school holidays.

The mix up meant that children saw the start of a horror trailer, instead of ones suitable for their young age.

Peppa Pig is aimed at children aged two to seven years old.

A spokesman for Empire Cinemas said: “We are investigating how an inappropriate trailer was played before a screening of Peppa Pig at our Ipswich Cinema for which we apologise.

“As soon as the staff on site were made aware of the situation, the programme was stopped and trailers were taken off screen immediately.

“We do sincerely apologise for this and for any distress caused and will be reviewing our internal procedures to ascertain how this came to being. Peppa Pig did then go on screen as planned.”

