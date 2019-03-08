Partly Cloudy

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

PUBLISHED: 16:31 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 08 April 2019

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Archant

Empire Cinema in Ipswich’s Buttermarket is investigating why an “inappropriate” trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film.

Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket has apologised after an inappropriate trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film on Saturday Picture: ARCHANTEmpire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket has apologised after an inappropriate trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film on Saturday Picture: ARCHANT

Families with young children got a shock as they were waiting for Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun to start at a screening on Saturday, April 6, right at the start of the school holidays.

The mix up meant that children saw the start of a horror trailer, instead of ones suitable for their young age.

Peppa Pig is aimed at children aged two to seven years old.

A spokesman for Empire Cinemas said: “We are investigating how an inappropriate trailer was played before a screening of Peppa Pig at our Ipswich Cinema for which we apologise.

“As soon as the staff on site were made aware of the situation, the programme was stopped and trailers were taken off screen immediately.

“We do sincerely apologise for this and for any distress caused and will be reviewing our internal procedures to ascertain how this came to being. Peppa Pig did then go on screen as planned.”

■ Were you and your family in the screening of the Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun film shown at Empire in Ipswich on Sunday? Please get in touch with us by sending us a message on the Ipswich Star Facebook page.

