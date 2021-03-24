News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Nearly all Ipswich Citizens Advice food parcels, benefits and furlough help done remotely

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:30 PM March 24, 2021    Updated: 5:38 PM March 24, 2021
Nicky Willshere, chief executive of Citizens Advice Ipswich, has warned about the problems of more p

Ipswich Citizens Advice working in the office before the pandemic. - Credit: Lucy Taylor

During 2020/21, only 2% of people were seen face-to-face at Ipswich Citizens Advice with debt and universal credit the main enquiries.

While in 2019/20, 33% of the charity's meetings in the town were face to face and only 18% accessed were on the phone.

Now 51% of contacts are done by phone between 2020 and 2021. 

The amount of help Ipswich Citizens Advice has provided remains roughly the same with 18,501 helped in 2019/20 and 18,958 during the last year, an increase of around 2.4%. 

But the type of calls has changed with more people seeking advice, mainly, on wills, furlough, redundancy, and universal credit. 

You may also want to watch:

Nicky Willshere, chief executive of Citizens Advice Ipswich, said: “[Our data] has given us early warnings of the problems ahead, and that alarm is now signalling the return of debt problems as people deal with the fallout of job losses, lower wages and less stability.

“Behind the numbers are the individuals who have been buffeted by a wave of problems triggered by the pandemic. Our frontline advisers will continue to be there to support them, but as a nation we must ensure no-one is left behind on the road to recovery.”

Most Read

  1. 1 VIDEO: Ipswich dinner lady wins £1million on the National Lottery
  2. 2 Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks
  3. 3 Ipswich man thought paedophile hunter was 12-year-old girl
  1. 4 New Honey + Harvey coffee shop in Ipswich set for August opening
  2. 5 School in Ipswich closed until after Easter due to Covid cases
  3. 6 Get to know Ipswich's newest millionaire — 'bubbly' dinner lady Karen
  4. 7 Burger King to open new Ipswich site - with 40 free meals for community heroes
  5. 8 Young entrepreneur turns over £250k destroying unsafe breast implants
  6. 9 ‘I'm losing my hair and can't play with my kids': The Covid long-haulers still battling symptoms a year on
  7. 10 Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages

One client's story illustrated the extra strain from Covid-19. The client - named only as Paul - sought Citizen Advice help as his hospitality job was first furloughed in March 2020 before the company went bust in October. 

Paul used his tiny savings to pay his rent and household bills until it ran out. He then went to Ipswich Citizens Advice as he had no idea what to do.

"I’ve never been out of work before," he said. “Citizens Advice applied for a food parcel for me, so at least I knew I didn’t need to worry about feeding myself.”

“The adviser helped me to make a claim for Universal Credit and this will cover my rent too! I had no idea that I would be able to get this support.

"I feel like a new person and really think that I can now start applying for jobs when things start to open up again."

You can call Citizens Advice freephone for general enquiries here 0808 278 7868 and for Universal Credit here 0800 1448 444.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than 80 suspected stolen dogs have been seized and six people arrested following a raid at West

Video

Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The play area in Christchurch Park will see its 10-week upgrade begin while it is already closed fro

Ipswich man tried to meet 13-year-old girl at Christchurch Park

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
People enjoy a dog walk in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Coronavirus

What can you do from March 29 as lockdown is eased?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
John Stow died after an accidental fall on the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill

Cornhill

Inquest into 'truly sad' death of man who fell on Cornhill steps

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus