One new coronavirus death at Ipswich Hospital as patient in 90s passes away

PUBLISHED: 17:23 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 24 May 2020

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals are run by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation NHS Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals are run by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation NHS Trust Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

One new coronavirus death has been recorded at Ipswich Hospital as a patient in their 90s with underlying health conditions passed away.

The total death toll for the UK was 36,793 – up 118 on the previous day – with 2,409 new confirmed cases, taking total cases to 259,559.

At Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, there had been 317 coronavirus-related deaths by the time official data was last updated, while 64 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 had died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Nick Hulme, Chief Executive for East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said: “We can confirm that one patient in their 90s, who had underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital. The patient had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

No new deaths had been reported by West Suffolk Hospital by Sunday evening.

Drive 24