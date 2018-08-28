Partly Cloudy

Poorly patients pampered by Ipswich students

PUBLISHED: 06:56 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 06:56 28 December 2018

The students have been offering pampering sessions to patients at Ipswich Hospital Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

The students have been offering pampering sessions to patients at Ipswich Hospital Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Students from Suffolk New College are putting smiles on patients’ faces by offering a series of pampering sessions at Ipswich Hospital.

The students have been offering pampering sessions to patients at Ipswich Hospital Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

The ‘Kissing it Better’ charity creates projects for young people to use their talents to light up the day for people in hospitals and care homes – with projects ranging from massages and manicures to art and music sessions.

Shirley Tracey from Colchester, who is currently recovering from a recent operation, said: “These very nice young ladies came to do my nails and made me feel a bit better. I like my nails to be nice and the hand massage was lovely.”

Carla Macken, a beauty lecturer at Suffolk New College added: “We’ve been offering hand massages and nail painting to patients at the hospital. Next year, we will be bringing hairdressing students who will offer free styling sessions.

“The learners have been very professional, represent the college well and it’s a good experience for them to meet and chat to members of the public.”

Jessica Albins and Kesley-Rae Wheeler, who provide treatments for pamper days at Suffolk New College Picture: JOHN NICE

It comes soon after beauty students at the college launched a new range of relaxing pampering sessions on site.

The treatments include a body wrap, massage and manicures, with lunch or afternoon tea that is served at Shelley’s Restaurant.

The sessions take place at Suffolk New College’s purpose built beauty parlour called Zone, with next available sessions taking place on January 9, February 13 and March 13.

17-year-old student Kelsey-Rae Wheeler, from Ipswich, said: “The prices are very reasonable. We started offering pamper sessions last year and they have proved very popular and they are the perfect way to start 2019 on a relaxing note.”

Jessica Albins, 17, added: “I’ve always enjoyed make-up when I was younger so being a beauty technician was my ambition. I eventually want to work in a salon or run my own mobile business.”

To book, people can call 01473 382400 or email zone@suffolk.ac.uk.

