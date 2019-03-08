E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Dramatic pictures of car smashed into bollards outside row of shops

PUBLISHED: 09:54 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 27 October 2019

A car has gone into bollards outside a row of shops in Ravenswood, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Pictures have emerged of a car that appears to have crashed into bollards outside a row of shops in Ravenswood, Ipswich.

Tape is holding the car in place outside Nelson's Fish and Chips and the Jade Garden Chinese restaurant Picture: ARCHANTTape is holding the car in place outside Nelson's Fish and Chips and the Jade Garden Chinese restaurant Picture: ARCHANT

The red Peugeot has mounted the kerb outside the Jade Garden Chinese restaurant and Nelson's Fish and Chips.

The front of the vehicle is severely damaged and tape has been put around it to keep it secure.

Police said they were called to reports of a single vehicle collision in Ravenswood late last night.

There were no injuries reported and officers are just waiting for the owner of the car to come and collect it, a spokesman said.

She said there was nothing untoward reported about the collision and that it was being treated as a single vehicle road traffic collision.

People living nearby said debris was scattered across the pavement and that the car has suffered major damage to its front.

Witnesses to the collision and anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

