Can you spot yourself among the superheroes at Ipswich's Comic-Con?

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Saturdays at Portman Road are usually full of football fans, but today it was a little different as around 800 people dressed as their favourite superheroes at an Ipswich Comic-Con event.

This was the first year that NOW events brought the superhero-themed extravaganza to the waterfront town, and organiser Lianne Del-Rosario says it was a huge success.

Better known to her Comic-Con friends as Lianne Eve, the organiser said: "It was absolutely amazing. There was a great family atmosphere with really young children, teenagers and adults all dressed up and having fun."

As well as a chance to dress up as your favourite characters, Ipswich Comic-Con offered a chance to get a real insight behind the scenes into big film series such as Star Wars.

There were talks and panel discussions about people's favourite superhero shows alongside a variety of trade stalls.

Panellists included Aidan Cook - who worked as a creature and droid performer in some of the Star Wars films - as well as Stephen Calcutt, who has been body double to both John Cleese in the James Bond movie Die Another Day and Darth Vader.

Speaking of the day, Lianne added: "The costume competition was a huge success. A little boy called Dominic, who was 7-years-old was the star of the show in his Predator costume."

Due to its popularity, Lianne has confirmed that the Comic-Con event "will definitely be back again" as it was "busy constantly and everyone loved it".

