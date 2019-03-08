E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can you spot yourself among the superheroes at Ipswich's Comic-Con?

PUBLISHED: 17:01 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 16 November 2019

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Saturdays at Portman Road are usually full of football fans, but today it was a little different as around 800 people dressed as their favourite superheroes at an Ipswich Comic-Con event.

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

This was the first year that NOW events brought the superhero-themed extravaganza to the waterfront town, and organiser Lianne Del-Rosario says it was a huge success.

Better known to her Comic-Con friends as Lianne Eve, the organiser said: "It was absolutely amazing. There was a great family atmosphere with really young children, teenagers and adults all dressed up and having fun."

As well as a chance to dress up as your favourite characters, Ipswich Comic-Con offered a chance to get a real insight behind the scenes into big film series such as Star Wars.

There were talks and panel discussions about people's favourite superhero shows alongside a variety of trade stalls.

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Panellists included Aidan Cook - who worked as a creature and droid performer in some of the Star Wars films - as well as Stephen Calcutt, who has been body double to both John Cleese in the James Bond movie Die Another Day and Darth Vader.

Speaking of the day, Lianne added: "The costume competition was a huge success. A little boy called Dominic, who was 7-years-old was the star of the show in his Predator costume."

Due to its popularity, Lianne has confirmed that the Comic-Con event "will definitely be back again" as it was "busy constantly and everyone loved it".

Can you spot someone you know in our pictures? If so, make sure you share this article with them.

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGEFamily Comic-Con held at Portman Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

