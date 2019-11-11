Sci-fi heaven! All you need to know about Ipswich Comic-Con

Lianne Del-Rosario is bring the Ipswich Comic-Con to the town's Portman Road stadium. Picture: NOW EVENTS Archant

Darth Vaders, Incredible Hulks and Wonder Women will all marvel at the first ever Ipswich Comic-Con - but what will you come dressed as?

This is the first year that NOW Events has brought the superhero-themed extravaganza to Suffolk's Waterfront town - and with a star-studded line-up, it's not set to disappoint.

When and where is it taking place?

With Ipswich Town on a well-deserved weekend break due to international fixtures, the first Ipswich Comic-Con will be held across two floors at the club's Portman Road stadium.

It opens at 10am on Saturday, November 16, with the fun and games set to last until 4pm.

What can I expect?

Ipswich Comic-Con promises to be sci-fi heaven, with lots of talks and panel discussions about people's favourite superhero shows alongside a variety of trade stalls.

They will be selling everything from unusual geeky merchandise such as t-shirts, toys and jewellery to books and costumes.

The event also boasts what is probably the most unusual Santa's grotto, with Darth Vader taking on the role of Father Christmas alongside his Dalek elves.

It will be big, with lots of colour and entertainment - but if it's a bit too loud for some, a quiet area has been set aside to allow people to take a break.

How many people are going?

Comic-Cons are well known to be popular. This Ipswich event currently has 1,100 people registering an interest on Facebook. That's a lot of Spider-Men and Darth Vaders!

Will there be any special guests?

As well as a chance to dress up as your favourite characters, Ipswich Comic-Con will give you a chance to get a real insight behind the scenes into big film series such as Star Wars.

Panellists for the talks during the door include Aidan Cook - who worked as a creature and droid performer in some of the Star Wars films - as well as Stephen Calcutt, who has been body double to both John Cleese in the James Bond movie Die Another Day and Darth Vader.

What makes a Comic-Con special?

Organiser Lianne Del-Rosario, better known to her Comic-Con friends as Lianne Eve, said the event was "quite exciting" and said there has been lots of interest so far.

She added: "For me, I wanted to create something like a conventional convention but something where kids can come in and have a magical time.

"I hope it feels like going to Disneyland but for the local area.

"It will be something a little bit special, where you can come in and not have to spend a fortune.

"Children love all that stuff and for me, it is all about them and their little faces."

She added that there will be the "mixture of it being a family-orientated event with a really nice atmosphere".

How do I get tickets? Is it expensive?

Tickets are available on the door and cost £5 for adults and £3 for children aged under 12. Under-fives go free.

However Ms Rosario is keen to keep the costs down.

"I'm a mother with two young kids and they love all things geeky and Marvel," she said.

"However I know how expensive it is to take kids out these days, so I've tried to keep costs down."