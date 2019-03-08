Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

College goes red for Comic Relief

PUBLISHED: 10:05 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:19 15 March 2019

(L-R) Aaron Whitman, Alexia Colley and David Catling, from the student data team at Suffolk New College, dressing in red for the Comic Relief campaign Picture: JOHN NICE

(L-R) Aaron Whitman, Alexia Colley and David Catling, from the student data team at Suffolk New College, dressing in red for the Comic Relief campaign Picture: JOHN NICE

JOHN NICE

A Suffolk college has shown its support for this year’s Comic Relief appeal by encouraging staff and students to don something rouge for the day.

Suffolk New College is backing this year’s appeal by encouraging people to come to college wearing something red.

Those involved have paid a pound to don something rouge to raise a smile and money for the campaign – which supports vulnerable people and communities in the UK and around the world.

Elsewhere at the college, staff will be taking part in a fundraising sweepstake and catering students will be baking cakes.

Marketing manager at Suffolk New College, Craig Shimmon, said: “We are always keen to support local and national charity campaigns.

“Everyone has grown up with Comic Relief and seen the great work that has been achieved for individuals and communities in this country and abroad.

“We are proud to be able to play a small part in helping support the great work of this compassionate benevolent cause.”

• What are you doing for Red Nose Day? Send us your Comic Relief pictures to image.curators@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

First pictures of pair convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

First pictures of pair convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Further verdicts in Tavis trial as one cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Muslims in Ipswich to hold prayers for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

Police block the road near the shooting at a mosque in Linwood, Christchurch, New Zealand. Multiple people were killed during shootings at two mosques full of people attending Friday prayers. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Baker

Bangers and crash return to Foxhall with dramatic opening night

Sparks fly as the Superstox get stuck in . Photo: CHRIS BERRY

One lane blocked after two cars and van collide on A140

The vehicles collided on the A140 at Little Stonham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists