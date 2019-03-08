College goes red for Comic Relief

(L-R) Aaron Whitman, Alexia Colley and David Catling, from the student data team at Suffolk New College, dressing in red for the Comic Relief campaign Picture: JOHN NICE JOHN NICE

A Suffolk college has shown its support for this year’s Comic Relief appeal by encouraging staff and students to don something rouge for the day.

Suffolk New College is backing this year’s appeal by encouraging people to come to college wearing something red.

Those involved have paid a pound to don something rouge to raise a smile and money for the campaign – which supports vulnerable people and communities in the UK and around the world.

Elsewhere at the college, staff will be taking part in a fundraising sweepstake and catering students will be baking cakes.

Marketing manager at Suffolk New College, Craig Shimmon, said: “We are always keen to support local and national charity campaigns.

“Everyone has grown up with Comic Relief and seen the great work that has been achieved for individuals and communities in this country and abroad.

“We are proud to be able to play a small part in helping support the great work of this compassionate benevolent cause.”

