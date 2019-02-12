Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing
Video

Ipswich’s global musical community gather for ‘extraordinary’ recording project

PUBLISHED: 09:27 24 February 2019

Ipswich Community Media's Cad Taylor and Bruce MacGregor with Phill Minns from Best Foot Music and some of the musicians who recorded at South Street Studios Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLK

Ipswich Community Media's Cad Taylor and Bruce MacGregor with Phill Minns from Best Foot Music and some of the musicians who recorded at South Street Studios Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLK

SPIRIT OF SUFFOLK

A Zimbabwean marimba player, Syrian singers and an Eritrean performing with a self-built instrument were just some of the Ipswich musicians gathered for a unique recording project.

Ipswich Community Media organised a host of global musicians to perform at its South Street Studios in the town as part of a British Library funded scheme to document international musicians, living in the UK, for a national archive.

Organised by Phill Minns, of Best Foot Music in Brighton, the project has collated recordings of community musicians from diverse backgrounds, including refugees, asylum seekers and migrant bands.

ICM’s Cad Taylor said it was an “extraordinary project”.

Syrian musician Ammar Awtani listens back to his recordings with Phill Minns of Best Foot Music Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLKSyrian musician Ammar Awtani listens back to his recordings with Phill Minns of Best Foot Music Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLK

“It’s all about celebrating the fact that right here in the town, and in the county, we have musicians who have brought this incredible cultural diversity through music and yet sometimes we don’t always get to hear it.

“Sometimes you don’t know that hidden within a community, when you dig deep, you can find wonderful and extraordinary music that’s happening behind closed doors.

“This is all about celebrating these musicians, who live in Ipswich, but have come from all over the world.”

Zimbabwean musician Nqobile Khoza performed as part of the global musicians recording session for Ipswich Community Media Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLKZimbabwean musician Nqobile Khoza performed as part of the global musicians recording session for Ipswich Community Media Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLK

Mr Minns, who had been self-funding his recordings for the past decade in Brighton, recently received financial support from the British Museum to expand the project to feature in its national archive.

“We work with musicians who have come from anywhere in the world,” he said.

“We just document the music, make recordings, organise gigs, try to promote social inclusion and celebrate the diversity that people bring with them when they come to live in the UK.”

Nqobile Khosa plays the marimba Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLKNqobile Khosa plays the marimba Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLK

Nqobile Khoza, one of the musicians who took part in the recording, has been living in Ipswich for around two years, performing professionally. His marimba recordings included pieces from his home country of Zimbabwe, as well as South Africa and Mozambique.

“I started playing the instrument in 1993,” he said.

“I didn’t look at it as a career, I just did it for fun. As time went by I enjoyed the music more and I now do this professionally. I’ve been travelling to share my music.”

Syrian singer Ammar Awtani in the studio Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLKSyrian singer Ammar Awtani in the studio Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLK

Visit www.bestfootmusic.net/ for more about the project.

Guitar player Adilson Cando and singer Gapa Alvaro perform for the recording Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLKGuitar player Adilson Cando and singer Gapa Alvaro perform for the recording Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLK

Singer Gapa Alvaro Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLKSinger Gapa Alvaro Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLK

Singer Muhammed al Hameedi recording at the studios Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLKSinger Muhammed al Hameedi recording at the studios Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLK

.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

New road layout “accident waiting to happen” as drivers make 17 complaints to Suffolk Highways

The road markings on Argyle Street in Ipswich have been repainted in the left-hand lane to make the road layout change clear Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbours ‘severely traumatised’ as gang targets housing estate

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Most Read

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Are speeding drivers finally getting the message? Three-year low for Orwell Bridge cameras

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore expressed his shock at the number of speeders caught on the A14 and A12 in 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

When and how do you divide snowdrops?

Snowdrops are the first hint of spring in the garden Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Win a year of holidays worth over £6,000

The beach at Hemsby Picture: Richardson's Holidays

Ipswich’s global musical community gather for ‘extraordinary’ recording project

Ipswich Community Media's Cad Taylor and Bruce MacGregor with Phill Minns from Best Foot Music and some of the musicians who recorded at South Street Studios Picture: SPIRIT OF SUFFOLK

Four fire crews tackle outbuilding blaze near Ipswich

Four fire engines were called to the scene in Harkstead last night. Picture: PHIL KING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists