Primary classes write and perform play at Ipswich theatre

Ipswich primary students at Handford Hall school saved the planet in their recent self-penned production at Sir John Mills theatre.

With the help of the Eastern Angles Theatre Company a group of students from Year 5 and Year 6 debuted their eco-friendly show to an audience of parents, fans and local councillors.

The play, called The Ghost Of The Masons (A Rubbish Story For Our Time), was inspired by a trip the school took to Jubilee Park.

The class, taught by the Angles’ Alyson Tipping and Cad Taylor of Ipswich Community Media (ICM), found their inner performers after four weeks devising and rehearsing the play after school.

Ms Tipping said: “This is a group of vibrant young people, many of them hadn’t done anything like this before, so to see them up on stage in front of their families, friends, teachers and members of the community was just wonderful.”

The play, which tackled littering using characters like the Rubbish Ghost, Captain Hoover and a hard-hitting news reporter, received reave reviews from its audience.

Cllr Colin Kreidewolf said: “It was great to see the enthusiasm and ingenuity of the children from the Jubilee Park area performing a show about littering. It was both funny and thoughtful.”

ICM’s Mr Taylor added: “The ethos of all our work is around building an understanding that everyone has a stake in their community, that change can happen from the grassroots and that all these young people can make a positive contribution to their future and their town.”