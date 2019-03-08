Shocked community's 'deep concerns' after latest Ipswich stabbing

Police continue to guard the entrance to Nacton Crescent where the stabbing happened. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Neighbours and members of the Ipswich community have reacted with shock to the news that a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the town last night - with local politicians urging people to 'come forward with information'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT

The stabbing happened just metres away from where Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was killed on June, 2 2018, bringing back tough memories for many locals.

Detectives believe the victim was walking towards home when he was attacked from behind and suffered a stab injury to his arm.

Paramedics attended the scene and rushed the victim off to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers believe the attack was targeted and that there is no wider threat to the community but some still feel uneasy after the incident.

Roxanne Chudleigh, who began a campaign against carrying knives after Tavis' murder said: "People are scared. Ipswich is getting bad and the worst thing is we aren't really surprised any more.

"We are reading about these incidents every day and nothing is being done about it.

"It certainly brings back memories of when Tavis was killed with me so I can only imagine how it is for people who knew him.

"People in the community are asking when will we learn?

"When will we learn that we need harsher punishments to stop this from happening."

Politicians are also joining calls for attacks in Ipswich to stop.

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin said: "The concerning factor is that these types of crimes are still going on.

"It did happen on the same estate as the murder of Tavis and I think that will raise concerns again.

"The police did a great job at not only tracking down, arresting and convicting the people who were responsible but also find other gang members and criminals bringing them to justice.

"It's no coincidence that when there are less police officers taking calls, less police officers who can gather evidence, less police officers on the street there is more crime.

"The police force need more funding so that they can have more police officers who can prevent this type of crime.

"I think that this is a concerning issue for Ipswich residents but this is a targeted crime."

Priory Heath councillor Luke Richardson added: "I'm deeply concerned to learn of the stabbing in Nacton Crescent last night.

"I'd urge any resident who knows anything about the incident to contact the police immediately so that the perpetrator can be brought to justice."

To help police, call 101.