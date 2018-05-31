Traffic slow on A12 after car catches fire
PUBLISHED: 13:46 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 11 July 2020
Two fire crews are dealing with a car blaze on the busy A12 just south of Ipswich.
Firefighters from Ipswich East and Princes Street were sent to the incident at 1pm after being alerted by motorists.
They found a car on fire on the Ipswich-bound carriageway of the A12 between Copdock and Belstead, approaching the Copdock Interchange.
Police are also on the scene and traffic is moving in the area but slowly.
One fire crew has been stood down and the other is still at the blaze dealing with the aftermath.
