Road closures and cordon after unidentified package found in Ipswich

Updated

A police cordon has been put in place after an unidentified package was found in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Road closures and a police cordon is currently in place after an unidentified package was found near Ipswich town centre.

Officers were called to the suspicious package just after midday on Friday.

Police are currently at the scene - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a cordon is in place near the Willis Building on Friars Street.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are en route and a 100 metre cordon is being put in place while EOD and police deal with the package.

Road closures will also be in place in Friars Street and the surrounding area.

A number of police cars have been spotted in the area.

More to follow.