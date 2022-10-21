Updated
Road closures and cordon after unidentified package found in Ipswich
Published: 1:02 PM October 21, 2022
Updated: 1:43 PM October 21, 2022
Road closures and a police cordon is currently in place after an unidentified package was found near Ipswich town centre.
Officers were called to the suspicious package just after midday on Friday.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said a cordon is in place near the Willis Building on Friars Street.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are en route and a 100 metre cordon is being put in place while EOD and police deal with the package.
Road closures will also be in place in Friars Street and the surrounding area.
A number of police cars have been spotted in the area.
