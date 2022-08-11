News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Updated

Police cordon in place outside former Grimwades store in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:51 AM August 11, 2022
Updated: 12:25 PM August 11, 2022
A police cordon is in place outside the old Grimwades store in Ipswich

A police cordon is in place outside the old Grimwades store in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A police cordon has been put in place near the former Grimwades store in Ipswich town centre. 

The cordon was put in place on the Cornhill, with several police cars also spotted at the scene this morning, following reports of an incident overnight. 

A large police cordon is in place in Ipswich town centre

A large police cordon is in place in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "A police cordon is currently in place on the Cornhill following report of an incident overnight.

Officers are making enquiries to ascertain the circumstances of the incident."

The Grimwades shop on the Cornhill, was a landmark store that closed down in 1996.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

