Gallery

Nostalgia: Did you see Blur at Ipswich’s most versatile venue?

Blur performing on stage at the Corn Exchange in June 1991 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

It’s probably Ipswich’s most versatile venue – able to host a wide range of events.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Did you see Feeder at the Corn Exchange in 1999? Picture: ARCHANT Did you see Feeder at the Corn Exchange in 1999? Picture: ARCHANT

From rock concerts to exhibitions, beers festivals to dance and gymnastic displays, snooker tournaments to lage meetings, the Corn Exchange provides a home for so many of the town’s important occasions.

Tucked away behind the Town Hall, the Corn Exchange in King Street dates back to 1880 and stands on the site of an earlier building where traders met to buy and sell their goods, including farmers coming into town to trade their corn from villages around the area.

Our gallery here features some of the variety of events the two-storey building can host – including concerts by rock bands Blur and Feeder among the many that have performed over the years.

It’s huge open space has been a dance hall, seen beer festivals, provided a venue for snooker, displays from a variety of activities and organisations, and exhibitions and conferences.

Lead singer of Feeder, Grant Nicholas. May 1999. Lead singer of Feeder, Grant Nicholas. May 1999.

What are your memories of the Ipswich Corn Exchange? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk, or call 01603 772449.

A gymnastics display being hosted at the Corn Exchange in 1976 Picture: OWEN HINES A gymnastics display being hosted at the Corn Exchange in 1976 Picture: OWEN HINES

Drinkers enjoying the beer festival at the Corn Exchange in 1983 Picture: PAUL NIXON Drinkers enjoying the beer festival at the Corn Exchange in 1983 Picture: PAUL NIXON

The Antiques Roadshow taking over the Corn Exchange in 1985 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The Antiques Roadshow taking over the Corn Exchange in 1985 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Drinkers enjoying the selection of beers on offer at the Beer Festival at the Corn Exchange in 1994 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Drinkers enjoying the selection of beers on offer at the Beer Festival at the Corn Exchange in 1994 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

One of the bands from the Rock and Pop competition at the Corn Exchange - May 1985 Picture: ARCHANT One of the bands from the Rock and Pop competition at the Corn Exchange - May 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch: