E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: Did you see Blur at Ipswich’s most versatile venue?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 August 2020

Blur performing on stage at the Corn Exchange in June 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Blur performing on stage at the Corn Exchange in June 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

It’s probably Ipswich’s most versatile venue – able to host a wide range of events.

Did you see Feeder at the Corn Exchange in 1999? Picture: ARCHANTDid you see Feeder at the Corn Exchange in 1999? Picture: ARCHANT

From rock concerts to exhibitions, beers festivals to dance and gymnastic displays, snooker tournaments to lage meetings, the Corn Exchange provides a home for so many of the town’s important occasions.

Tucked away behind the Town Hall, the Corn Exchange in King Street dates back to 1880 and stands on the site of an earlier building where traders met to buy and sell their goods, including farmers coming into town to trade their corn from villages around the area.

Our gallery here features some of the variety of events the two-storey building can host – including concerts by rock bands Blur and Feeder among the many that have performed over the years.

It’s huge open space has been a dance hall, seen beer festivals, provided a venue for snooker, displays from a variety of activities and organisations, and exhibitions and conferences.

Lead singer of Feeder, Grant Nicholas. May 1999.Lead singer of Feeder, Grant Nicholas. May 1999.

What are your memories of the Ipswich Corn Exchange? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk, or call 01603 772449.

A gymnastics display being hosted at the Corn Exchange in 1976 Picture: OWEN HINESA gymnastics display being hosted at the Corn Exchange in 1976 Picture: OWEN HINES

Drinkers enjoying the beer festival at the Corn Exchange in 1983 Picture: PAUL NIXONDrinkers enjoying the beer festival at the Corn Exchange in 1983 Picture: PAUL NIXON

The Antiques Roadshow taking over the Corn Exchange in 1985 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLThe Antiques Roadshow taking over the Corn Exchange in 1985 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Drinkers enjoying the selection of beers on offer at the Beer Festival at the Corn Exchange in 1994 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLDrinkers enjoying the selection of beers on offer at the Beer Festival at the Corn Exchange in 1994 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

One of the bands from the Rock and Pop competition at the Corn Exchange - May 1985 Picture: ARCHANTOne of the bands from the Rock and Pop competition at the Corn Exchange - May 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Snake found hiding in family dining room

A grass snake was found inside a property in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fears for welfare of vulnerable missing man

Robert John Paul has been reported as missing after being last seen near Heath Road in Ipswich at 3pm on Monday, August 10. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Prisoner arrested after more than 6 months on the run

James McDonagh, who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison, has been arrested after failing to attend a roll call in January. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

So cute! Is this baby Ipswich Town’s youngest fan?

Ava-Rose Young is Ipswich Town's newest fan. Picture: CONNOR YOUNG

OPINION: ‘It feels like I just threw over £60 down the drain’

Learning to drive can be a stressful time - even more so when your theory test is about to run out Picture: Getty Images

Man who broke into Museum of East Anglian Life is ordered to pay compensation

The Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN