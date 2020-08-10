Nostalgia: Did you see Blur at Ipswich’s most versatile venue?
It’s probably Ipswich’s most versatile venue – able to host a wide range of events.
From rock concerts to exhibitions, beers festivals to dance and gymnastic displays, snooker tournaments to lage meetings, the Corn Exchange provides a home for so many of the town’s important occasions.
Tucked away behind the Town Hall, the Corn Exchange in King Street dates back to 1880 and stands on the site of an earlier building where traders met to buy and sell their goods, including farmers coming into town to trade their corn from villages around the area.
Our gallery here features some of the variety of events the two-storey building can host – including concerts by rock bands Blur and Feeder among the many that have performed over the years.
It’s huge open space has been a dance hall, seen beer festivals, provided a venue for snooker, displays from a variety of activities and organisations, and exhibitions and conferences.
