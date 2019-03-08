Watch: Ipswich's unloved Cornhenge is now just a hole in the ground

Contractors break up the last remnants of 'Cornhenge' from the Cornhill in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Neil Perry Archant

Cornhenge is no more! The unloved Four Gateways sculpture has been reduced to just four holes in the ground - and they will soon be filled in.

Two contractors work to remove the final sections of the 'Cornhenge' sculputre on the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Perry Two contractors work to remove the final sections of the 'Cornhenge' sculputre on the Cornhill in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Perry

Work to removed the controversial statue began last week. It came under fire from many people when the refurbishment of the Cornhill was unveiled last autumn with the dull grey colour of the eight columns the main complaint.

The Ipswich Vision Partnership, which was responsible for the refurbishment of the Cornhill, said the columns should look better when polished to their original specification.

However a test polish showed no significant improvement and it was decided that they should be replaced.

The partners then decided to remove the sculpture and not to replace it. They felt the Cornhill did not need a tall artwork because it was surrounded by high buildings anyway.

The first elements of "Cornhenge" are being removed. Picture: PAUL GEATER The first elements of "Cornhenge" are being removed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

It is understood they cost about £60,000 - although the bill was never paid because they did not meet the original specifications.

The Ipswich Vision Partners have had to pay about £10,000 to have the slabs removed and the area restored.

The plinths on Ipswich Cornhill will not be replaced. Picture: PAUL GEATER The plinths on Ipswich Cornhill will not be replaced. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Removing Cornhenge should also improve the chances of finding a high-quality tenant for the former Grimwades building on the edge of the Cornhill and Westgate Street - there would now be room for a cafe or restaurant to put out tables and chairs in front of the building if they wanted.

A spokesman for Ipswich Council, which managed the work on the Cornhill, said that although Cornhenge had now gone there was still considerable work to be completed at the site.

He said: "We have to fill in the holes and match up the paving. There is also some lighting in that part of the Cornhill that we have to deal with.

"It might look as if the major work is done, but there is still quite a bit to do and we hope to be finished and to open that area up again by the middle to end of next week."

The deadline for the work to be completed is Saturday week. On that day the Cornhill is due to be visited by a giant television screen to show the Last Night of the Proms - and people are invited to watch it together from deckchairs on the Cornhill complete with Union Flags and bunting.