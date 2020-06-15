E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

No Cornhill parade for Armed Forces Week in Ipswich, council confirms

PUBLISHED: 13:00 15 June 2020

The Armed Forces Day parade in Ipswich Cornhill cannot take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Armed Forces Day parade in Ipswich Cornhill cannot take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich’s mayor has urged people to mark Armed Forces Week privately this year, with no traditional Cornhill gathering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the Cornhill parade being cancelled, Ipswich mayor Jan Parry has urged people to still remember those serving as part of Armed Forces Week 2020. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHYDespite the Cornhill parade being cancelled, Ipswich mayor Jan Parry has urged people to still remember those serving as part of Armed Forces Week 2020. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Armed Forces Week, which begins on Monday, June 22, aims to recognise the work of women and men who serve in the forces, and in Ipswich normally sees cadets, armed forces personnel and veterans parade to the Cornhill for a gathering.

However,, Ipswich Borough Council has confirmed that social distancing measures enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic means that event cannot take place this year.

Instead people in Ipswich are being urged to remember the efforts of armed forces personnel in their own way.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich mayor Jan Parry said: “We will be raising and flying our commemorative Armed Forces Day flags outside Ipswich Town Hall and Ipswich Borough Council’s headquarters at Grafton House, but I am all too aware that we will be doing things very differently this year as we will not be gathering on the Cornhill on Armed Forces Day, Saturday June 27.

“We can, however, take time during Armed Forces Week, which begins on Monday, June 22, to think of our armed services community in Ipswich, many of whom I have had the honour to meet during my first year as mayor, those currently serving as active military personnel, those in our reservists, our cadets units and of course all of our local veterans.

“We think of and thank them all for their hard work, dedication and contributions in the military community today.

“Our armed services work around the world in a wide range of roles - defending the UK, delivering aid, tackling drug smugglers and combating terrorism, sometimes risking and indeed sometime sacrificing their lives, and they are currently helping in the coronavirus pandemic. We pay tribute to them and thank all of them and their families.”

Armed forces in Suffolk have been deployed in some areas of the county to help with the Covid-19 response alongside their regular duties, including supporting distribution of personal protective equipment, and helping logistics in testing centres.

To find out more, visit the website here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Go-ahead for new homes on land previously set for superstore

The site proposed for a new superstore at Felixstowe - land from the Garrison Lane railway bridge, behind homes in High Road West and leading down to the town's station Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Go-ahead for new homes on land previously set for superstore

The site proposed for a new superstore at Felixstowe - land from the Garrison Lane railway bridge, behind homes in High Road West and leading down to the town's station Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look inside brand new Copleston High School building on day it opens for lessons

There are new kitchens and science laboratories inside Copleston High School's new multi-million pound building. Picture: OAKSMERE DESIGN/COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Chance of thunderstorms and highs of 25C in Suffolk this week

Suffolk can expect grey skies with sunny spells this week - but the weekend should be brighter Picture: LINDA RICE/CITIZENSIDE

No Cornhill parade for Armed Forces Week in Ipswich, council confirms

The Armed Forces Day parade in Ipswich Cornhill cannot take place in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town fan Pope reveals the two Blues goalkeepers who inspired him

Nick Pope was inspired by Richard Wright while a young Ipswich Town season ticket holder. Picture: PA
Drive 24