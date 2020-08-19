E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich Farmers’ Market to return to Cornhill

19 August, 2020 - 07:47
Justine Paul, organiser of the Ipswich Farmers' Markets. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Ipswich’s Cornhill Farmers’ Market is getting ready to return for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Herbs on sale at Ipswich Farmers' Market Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTSHerbs on sale at Ipswich Farmers' Market Picture: SUFFOLK MARKET EVENTS

Farmers’ markets began in the town centre following the £3.6million renovation of the town centre last year.

Having started in January this year, they were due to run every first Sunday of the month for the rest of the year - until the coronavirus crisis meant many public events were cancelled.

People have visited the farmers' markets in all weathers. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPeople have visited the farmers' markets in all weathers. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As lockdown was eased and eventually lifted, more events and stalls have returned - but further works at the Cornhill to make the area safer following a number of accidents last year mean there haven’t been enough room for large events.

Those repairs are due to finish this week - and the first event to be held on the Cornhill will be the farmers’ market on Sunday, September 6.

Shoppers have been promised an array of stalls, which previously have included the likes of Alex’s Artisian Bakery, with a delicious mix of bakes, and The Jam Shed,with its range of jams and pickles.

