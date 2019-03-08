Partly Cloudy

Work starts to improve seats on Ipswich Cornhill

PUBLISHED: 05:30 14 June 2019

The seats on the Cornhill are being stained to improve safety. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

The seats on the Cornhill are being stained to improve safety. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Archant

The seats on the new Cornhill are being stained to make them stand out more and therefore ensure they are safer for walkers in the area.

And the new stain is also a glossy graffiti-proof finish in a bid to ensure they are not stained by vandals.

A spokesman for the council said: "This work is part of the safety scheme we were advised to complete on the Cornhill and they should all be finished by the end of the week.

"The Cornhill should be open as usual at the weekend for the events that are planned there."

He said the opportunity was being taken to make them less at risk from graffiti: "As we were staining them as part of the safety work, it made sense for them to also be made easy to clean if anything does happen."

This weekend the Cornhill hosts the launch of the Ipswich Jazz Festival and should be a focal point for the launch of Elmer's Big Parade around the town.

