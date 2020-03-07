When will the Cornhill fountains be switched on again? And what other events are lined up?

Aurora enjoying the fountains on the Cornhill last summer - but when will they be switched on this year? PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

With more sunshine hopefully just around the corner Ipswich Central have released details of what free events they have arranged for families this spring.

The deckchairs will also be back on the Cornhill this spring Picture: TERRY HUNT The deckchairs will also be back on the Cornhill this spring Picture: TERRY HUNT

And it won't be long until children can have a splash around in the popular fountains on the Cornhill again!

Ipswich society Photocubes, Wednesday March 11 - Monday March 23

This month the Photocubes will showcasing pictures from Ipswich in days gone by.

Organised by the Ipswich Society the photographs will take a nostalgic look back at popular spots from Ipswich's past.

Pay the exhibition a visit over the next few weeks and see if you can see any old shops or familiar faces.

The fountains on Ipswich Cornhill are popular with children PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE The fountains on Ipswich Cornhill are popular with children PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Cornhill Fountains, the big switch on - April

Weather permitting the Cornhill fountains will be back up and running from the first week in April.

Last year they proved popular with parents who let their children have a splash around and let off some steam inbetween shops.

Give Golf a go, Friday, April 3 - Saturday April 4

One of the family events Ipswich Central have lined up is 'Give Golf a Go', which is being run on the Cornhill by Fynn Valley Golf Club.

Children and adults are invited to have a go on the putting green and try and get a hole in one.

And if golf really isn't your thing, you can just watch from one of the deckchairs - which, like the fountains, will be making a return this spring.

Ipswich Farmers' Market - Sunday April 5

Liz Marley, Director of Poppies Care Farm at the Ipswich Farmers' Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Liz Marley, Director of Poppies Care Farm at the Ipswich Farmers' Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The monthly Ipswich Farmers' Market will be back offering plenty of fresh produce sourced locally.

Have a look around the stalls and try some delicious cakes or even something alcoholic.

Urban Green Ipswich, Friday April 24 - Sunday April 26

The three day long Urban Green event will offer plenty for green fingered families to do.

Children will love the magic fairy garden and getting stuck in to some craft activities.

There will also be community stalls, workshops and plant sales.

If you want to find out more about what Ipswich Central have planned over the next few months, please visit their Facebook page - here.





