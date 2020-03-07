E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
When will the Cornhill fountains be switched on again? And what other events are lined up?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 07 March 2020

Aurora enjoying the fountains on the Cornhill last summer - but when will they be switched on this year? PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

With more sunshine hopefully just around the corner Ipswich Central have released details of what free events they have arranged for families this spring.

The deckchairs will also be back on the Cornhill this spring Picture: TERRY HUNTThe deckchairs will also be back on the Cornhill this spring Picture: TERRY HUNT

And it won't be long until children can have a splash around in the popular fountains on the Cornhill again!

Ipswich society Photocubes, Wednesday March 11 - Monday March 23

This month the Photocubes will showcasing pictures from Ipswich in days gone by.

Organised by the Ipswich Society the photographs will take a nostalgic look back at popular spots from Ipswich's past.

Pay the exhibition a visit over the next few weeks and see if you can see any old shops or familiar faces.

The fountains on Ipswich Cornhill are popular with children PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe fountains on Ipswich Cornhill are popular with children PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Cornhill Fountains, the big switch on - April

Weather permitting the Cornhill fountains will be back up and running from the first week in April.

Last year they proved popular with parents who let their children have a splash around and let off some steam inbetween shops.

Give Golf a go, Friday, April 3 - Saturday April 4

One of the family events Ipswich Central have lined up is 'Give Golf a Go', which is being run on the Cornhill by Fynn Valley Golf Club.

Children and adults are invited to have a go on the putting green and try and get a hole in one.

And if golf really isn't your thing, you can just watch from one of the deckchairs - which, like the fountains, will be making a return this spring.

Ipswich Farmers' Market - Sunday April 5

Liz Marley, Director of Poppies Care Farm at the Ipswich Farmers' Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLiz Marley, Director of Poppies Care Farm at the Ipswich Farmers' Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The monthly Ipswich Farmers' Market will be back offering plenty of fresh produce sourced locally.

Have a look around the stalls and try some delicious cakes or even something alcoholic.

READ MORE: Five things you can buy at the first Ipswich Farmers' Market of 2020



Urban Green Ipswich, Friday April 24 - Sunday April 26

The three day long Urban Green event will offer plenty for green fingered families to do.

Children will love the magic fairy garden and getting stuck in to some craft activities.

There will also be community stalls, workshops and plant sales.

If you want to find out more about what Ipswich Central have planned over the next few months, please visit their Facebook page - here.





Most Read

Major Ipswich road to close for THREE months

A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

James Bond yacht builder launches biggest vessel yet

The Spirit superyacht set sail on her first journey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Popular Ipswich pub closes its doors - as hunt is on for new managers

The Suffolk Punch pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, has a sign up advertising for new managers. Picture: PAUL GEATER

