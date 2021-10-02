News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Torrential rain shuts Cornhill stage at Sound City

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:44 PM October 2, 2021   
The Cornhill stage at Sound City has been shut due to the bad weather

The Sound City stage at the Cornhill in Ipswich has been closed this evening due to the bad weather. 

The stage, which was set to be used as the BBC Introducing stage has been closed by organisers this evening. 

In a tweet Sound City Ipswich said: "Unfortunately due to the unsafe weather affecting power on stage we've had to close The Cornhill stage.

"Massive apologies to all involved, we'll make sure to get these artists back soon to Ipswich."

yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and strong winds for parts of Suffolk today. 

The festival, from October 1-2, is hoped to fill the town centre with music, with a chance to hear around 60 bands and solo performers at five venues around the town during the two days.

Although the stage has been closed there are still plenty of other venues around the town one of which is the iconic Baths Hall.



Suffolk Live
Cornhill
Ipswich News

