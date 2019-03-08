Ipswich Cornhill unveils series of summer events

A series of summer events on Ipswich's Cornhill kicks off with a showcase of jazz. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

The area of the town centre was given a multi-million pound revamp last year, with 2019 being the first summer people will be able to enjoy the brand new open space.

To kick off a summer of events in the centre of the town, a showcase of jazz will take place between June 21 and 23 ahead of the Ipswich Jazz Festival later this month.

There will also be a Windrush Celebration Day between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, while next Thursday, June 27, sees the annual armed forces celebration with military equipment on the Cornhill.

To celebrate the start of the school summer holidays, there will be showings of the Secret Life of Pets and Spiderman Homecoming on Wednesday, July 24, with people encouraged to grab a deckchair.

And there will be two days of live music at the Cornhill to celebrate Ed Sheeran's homecoming concerts in Ipswich in August.

Funding for the series of events has been provided for three years by both Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central, who represent the businesses in the town centre, with 2019/2020 funding from the New Anglia Leading Enterprise Partnership (under their Innovation Project Fund).

Terry Hunt, chairman of Ipswich Vision, said: "We are really pleased with the selection of events planned for the space and are grateful to the work of both Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central to energise the heart of our town.

"The summer will be busy engaging residents and visitors but we also have several community, arts and culture events planned for autumn, winter and into the New Year."

Analysis of data collected from measuring devices installed on the Cornhill last August indicate many events like these are already having a positive impact on visitor numbers, and the amount of time that people are dwelling in town with visitor numbers for April equivalent to those recorded over December in the run-up to the Christmas period.

Dave Muller, chairman of Visit Ipswich Destination Marketing Organisation, said: "The increase in the number and range of activities are clearly beginning to have an impact and are contributing to making Ipswich an attractive place to visit."