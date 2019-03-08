Ipswich Cornhill hosts a summer of fun as the weather is set to improve

A full programme of summer weekend events on Ipswich's rebuilt Cornhill has now been put together in a bid to bring more people into the town centre.

The fun kicks off this Saturday with launch of Elmer's Big Parade around the town and the preview of the Ipswich Jazz Festival entertaining shoppers on the Cornhill.

A total of 50 Elmers can be found around the town - but the Cornhill is the ideal place to start your elephant hunt and forecasters are promising much better weather!

Suffolk Day will be celebrated on June 21 with a festival marking the best in the county.

A special element this year is a stand from The Hold - the new Suffolk Records Office currently being built on the university campus near the Waterfront, giving people the chance to find out all the need to know about the county's records and achives.

It will be the perfect opportunity for people to find out what will be on offer when The Hold opens its doors to the public at Easter next year.

The following day there is the Windrush Celebration - showing what the Caribbean community has brought to the country and to Ipswich in particular since the first people arrived from the West Indies in the years after the Second World War.

That will be a day-long celebration with music, dance and food offering something for everyone.

June 27 sees the Cornhill given over to a celebration of Britain's armed forces - with a selection of military hardware in the town centre giving serving personnel a chance to explain their role in today's world.

Next month the Global Rhythm festival celebrating communities from Africa, the Caribbean and South America will be centred on the Cornhill on July 13.

And on July 24 Films on the Cornhill will give people the chance to watch some recent films on a big screen put up for the day.

On Maritime weekend, August 17 and 18, there will be events on the Cornhill celebrating Ipswich's links with the sea - and encouraging visitors go down to the Waterfront.

And over the August Bank Holiday there will be two days of live music on the Cornhill to get people in the mood before heading out to Ed Sheeran's massive concerts that are set to bring tens of thousands of music fans to Chantry Park.