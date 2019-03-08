Partly Cloudy

Newly-launched farmers' market to return to Ipswich Cornhill

PUBLISHED: 05:30 29 April 2019

People flocked to Ipswich's first farmers' market earlier this month, despite the rain Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People flocked to Ipswich's first farmers' market earlier this month, despite the rain Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A vibrant farmers’ market boasting everything from handcrafted gins to honey and hedgehog houses will be returning to Ipswich town centre this weekend.

Irene Barnett with her goats' milk soap at April's farmers' market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIrene Barnett with her goats' milk soap at April's farmers' market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The newly-launched market returns this Sunday, May 5, and promises “another very busy day on the Cornhill”.

Visitors will have their pick of the bunch, with a range of local and artisan products up for sale – including firm favourites from the previous event.

Vendors will be offering a wide array of fresh meat, including traditionally butchered pork from Greenacres in Ashbocking, and award-winning beef and lamb from Heath Farm in Hessett.

Meanwhile, shoppers can purchase jams and pickles from the Jam Shed as well as local producer Poppies Care Farm in Foxhall.

Gemma Starie with her Mac and Cheese van Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNGemma Starie with her Mac and Cheese van Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There will also be a selection of goats' cheese from Skylark Farm in Bawdsey, spices and cooking sauces from Choose Spice, as well as some handcrafted gins and German-style craft beers from the Krafy Brewmeister in Leiston.

In addition, street food trucks will be providing delicious mac and cheese from the team at The George in Cavendish, and slow cooked pulled pork from `Tuk in', as well as delicious sausages from the Gourmet Sausage Van.

The growing vegan community should have plenty to choose from, as a range of meat and dairy-free pastries and doughnuts will be at their fingertips.

You may also want to watch:

Those with less of an appetite may prefer to browse the homemade soaps, birdcages and hedgehog houses that will also be available to buy.

Justine and Alex Paul, co-founders of Suffolk Market Events, said: “We were delighted the first market in April had such a brilliant response from Ipswich residents and we're looking forward to building on this success for the next market.

“We have many of the same producers again plus a few new ones so there will be plenty for visitors to enjoy on their visit to the town centre.

“We look forward to seeing everyone there again – the atmosphere was great and it felt like a real community get together.”

Mike Phillips from Heath Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMike Phillips from Heath Farm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The farmers' markets are due to become a regular feature of the Cornhill – taking over the heart of the town from 10am to 2pm on the first Sunday of every month.

The Cornhill is set to become home to a series of events over the next 12 months – including music events, historic displays, and a touch of the beach during the summer holidays.

Over the next few months there will be a display of historic vehicles from the Ipswich Transport Museum.

Music will take over the town centre to mark the start of the Ipswich Jazz Festival and there will be more music – together with food stalls – to celebrate National Windrush Day.

Over the weekend of the Ed Sheeran concerts there will be an opportunity for up-and-coming musicians to play on the Cornhill to crowds heading out later to Chantry Park.

