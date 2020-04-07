E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

PUBLISHED: 16:47 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 07 April 2020

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

An Ipswich man has been charged with breaching restriction of movement laws brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Karwan Saeed, 46, of Sheldrake Drive, has been charged with contravening a requirement on restriction of movement during the emergency period, contrary to the Health Protection Regulations 2020, in Ipswich on April 4.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Over a three-day period, officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse.

“Despite a number of warnings, the man was issued with two fixed penalty notices after he failed to comply.

“Later the same day, the man was witnessed in the area again and he was arrested a short time later.”

Saeed was questioned and charged before being released on bail. He is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 20.

