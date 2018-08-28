Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Inquest opens into death of man killed in crash two days before Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:19 18 January 2019

31-year-old Ryan Wilson died on December 23 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

31-year-old Ryan Wilson died on December 23 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A coroner has opened an inquest into the death of a 31-year-old man who was killed in a car crash two days before Christmas.

Ryan Wilson, from Newmarket, died on December 23 after his Peugeot Bipper van was involved in a collision on the B1112 in Eriswell.

Ipswich Coroners’ Court heard how he was driving along the road when he crashed, flipping his van.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly 3am and despite their efforts, Mr Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The road was closed between the Lords Walk Roundabout at Lakenheath and the Mildenhall turn-off towards Eriswell while investigations were carried out.

The coroner, Nigel Parsley, passed on his condolences to Mr Wilson’s family and friends before adjourning the inquest to a future date.

Mr Wilson’s post-mortem examination has taken place and date of the inquest has not yet been set.

Shortly after his death, Mr Wilson’s mother, Sophia Bettoney, who identified his body, paid tribute to her son.

She said: “I hope he knows just how loved he was, by me, his sister, his step dad and all of his family and friends.

“He’s left a huge hole in many lives and words can’t describe how heartbroken we are.

“We love you Ryan, we miss you. Rest in peace darling.”

Concerns had been raised previously about Eriswell’s roads.

Colin Noble, Suffolk county councillor for Eriswell, said on Twitter that following the death of Mr Wilson, he would be asking Suffolk Highways to look at road safety the village again.

Mr Noble said: “The issue of safety is taken very seriously and the village is within a 30mph speed restriction zone.

“I shall make sure the Suffolk Highways safety team look into circumstances of the tragic accident to see what we can learn to help improve safety.”

Despite concerns for road safety in some areas of Suffolk, data from the police has revealed that the number of fatal collisions on Suffolk’s roads in 2018 has dropped by nearly 50% on the previous year.

The official statistics from Suffolk Constabulary show there have been 17 fatal collisions in 2018 with 18 casualties – compared to 32 fatal collisions with 34 casualties in 2017.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin brings Brexit message to Ipswich’s Cricketers pub

Wetherspoons Chairman Tim Martin speaks at The Cricketers in Ipswich

‘Paul has spoken to Marcus about getting fans into Portman Road’ - Ipswich reduce prices for Derby visit

Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Rotherham United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jailed burglar given extra two years and five months in prison after admitting more crimes

Braybrook was convicted of eight burglaries in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues interested in Rangers right-back Hodson

Northern Ireland's Lee Hodson during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the HDI Arena, Hannover.

Joyriding burglars stole car after taking jewellery

The burglary happened in the Chantry area of Ipswich, with a Ford Focus ST stolen in the Eccles Road/Woolverstone Road area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists