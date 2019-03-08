E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Abandoned mattresses cleared from Ipswich's Alderman Canal side

PUBLISHED: 15:59 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 08 August 2019

Mattresses left in Alderman Canal in Ipswich. Picture: JONATHAN WILLIAMSON

Mattresses left in Alderman Canal in Ipswich. Picture: JONATHAN WILLIAMSON

Ipswich council has moved swiftly to removed a pile of mattresses dumped beside the Alderman Canal near the town centre.

The mattresses were spotted by local businessman Jonathan Williamson, who runs Wines of Interest in nearby Handford Road. After trying to report it to the council, He put up a Tweet with pictures of the mattresses on Wednesday night. By Thursday morning council officials had been to remove them - after trying to find out who had left them there.

A borough spokesman said: "This was a dreadful example of fly-tipping in one of our green open spaces. We want to thank the resident who reported it, which enabled our cleansing team and waste enforcement staff to have it removed early this morning."

Mr Williamson was glad they had acted quickly: "I would not have had to resort to Twitter if I could have made their online tool work, but I'm glad to see it has all gone now."

