Ipswich council closes most of its public buildings

Christchurch Mansion is closed but people can still go for a walk in the park. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich council has closed its major public buildings for the foreseeable future – except the town’s Cemetery and Crematorium.

This include the Regent Theatre, Town Hall and Corn Exchange, Swimming Pools and Sports Centres, the Tourist Information Centre, the visitor centres in Christchurch and Holywells parks and the Museum, Art Gallery and Christchurch Mansion.

Car parks, the Cemeteries and Crematorium and our parks will remain open as will Grafton House (although the public should contact the Customer Services Team via www.ipswich.gov.uk or 01473 432000 rather than visit Grafton House or the Customer Service Centre).

Core services such as refuse collection and the HEARS service will be maintained.

For more on the coronavirus crisis visit here



Parks will remain open so people can go for walks or exercise their pets – but they should be guided by public health advice to keep their distance from other members of the public.

People with tickets for shows at the Regent or with bookings for sports events should visit the borough website – although a spokesman for the council warned it could take some time to come through because of the strain on council business.

Meanwhile Cineworld has announced all its cinemas across the country will be closed from Wednesday.